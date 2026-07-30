Timberwolves’ $204 Million Star LaMelo Ball Reportedly Faces Lawsuit Over Unpaid Six-Figure Rent

Not long ago, Minnesota made one of the biggest splashes of the NBA offseason by acquiring a former All-Star expected to elevate its championship aspirations. The blockbuster trade immediately shifted attention to what the franchise could accomplish on the court with its revamped roster. Just weeks after that move, however, the conversation has taken an unexpected turn. LaMelo Ball is reportedly facing legal trouble after a North Carolina landlord filed a lawsuit alleging more than $100,000 in unpaid rent tied to a luxury Charlotte residence.

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According to a report from the New York Post, court records show the lawsuit was filed Monday against Ball, alleging he owes six figures in unpaid rent following his departure from Charlotte.

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“As of July 1, 2026,” Agape Property Management Group wrote in its lawsuit, per New York Post. “The Defendants owed the Plaintiff rent exceeding $181,500.00.” The company also alleged the Ball and Jackson “accrued over $90,000.00 in unpaid HOA compliance fines.”

The lawsuit stems from a long-running dispute involving Ball’s longtime manager, Jermaine Jackson, who had been living in the property. Earlier this year, a North Carolina judge ordered Jackson’s eviction after the property’s management company alleged he had failed to pay rent for nearly a year. The landlord claimed more than $150,000 was owed at the time.

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Jackson’s legal team disputed those claims, arguing that rent had been withheld because of unresolved maintenance issues, including repairs related to a leaking aquarium.

“This matter is more layered than a simple claim for unpaid rent,” attorney Christi Hunoval previously said after the eviction ruling.

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The latest rent lawsuit adds to other off-the-court issues for the Timberwolves guard, whose legal matters have made headlines alongside his basketball career.

PUMA Rolls Out New LaMelo Signature Shoe

While the lawsuit has generated headlines, LaMelo Ball continues to expand his business portfolio off the court. NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that PUMA is preparing to launch the newest edition of the Timberwolves star’s signature sneaker line.

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“PUMA and LaMelo Ball are debuting the next chapter in Melo’s signature franchise with the MB.06 Puerto Rico. These will be available only in Puerto Rico starting on Friday before the new signature silhouette launches in September.”

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The release marks another milestone in Ball’s long-term partnership with PUMA, one of the league’s most successful signature shoe deals for a young star.

For now, though, much of the attention remains on the legal dispute. While the latest lawsuit names Ball, earlier court proceedings largely centered on Jackson’s tenancy and the disagreement over unpaid rent versus alleged maintenance failures. The outcome of the newly filed case has yet to be determined, and no judgment has been entered against Ball regarding the latest allegations.

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As Minnesota prepares for its first season with Ball in the backcourt, the Timberwolves will hope the headlines soon return to basketball. On the court, the franchise believes it has landed a franchise-changing talent. Off the court, however, Ball’s latest legal challenge is now set to play out in North Carolina.