Timberwolves vs Lakers: Injury Report, Possible Starting 5, Where to Watch & More on Friday’s NBA Game

The 2025-26 regular season is in full swing, and the Los Angeles Lakers aim to bounce back after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. After a tough preseason and season opener loss, they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, hoping for their first win. The Timberwolves come off a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers and are riding high. Both teams have exciting lineups, but key injury updates could play a big role in shaping the matchup and its outcome.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Injury report for the Timberwolves vs Lakers match-up

Both teams head into Friday’s game without any major new injuries, giving them nearly full rosters to work with. For the Lakers, though, LeBron James remains sidelined with right sciatica, besides a few more injuries. Jaxson Hayes, who is suffering from left knee soreness, has been downgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against the Wolves. But that’s not all from the Lakers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Maxi Kleber is out due to an abdominal strain, and Adou Thiero is sidelined following left knee surgery. On the other hand, the Minnesota Timberwolves come with a mostly healthy roster, though their rotation remains somewhat fluid. Center Joan Beringer did not play in Minnesota’s season-opening 118-114 win over the Trail Blazers. But Naz Reid contributed a modest six points along with three rebounds in his limited 20 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For the Wolves, Ant-Man has been the major anchor for the team. Anthony Edwards scored a record 41 points on 14-of-28 shooting, which included 5-of-10 from three-point range and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. He also contributed 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block in 39 minutes of play. His game has been a pain point for Luka Doncic since his Mavs days. But as Luka looks to improve his defense, it is going to be an exciting clash between the two. So, how do the two sides plan to start?

AD

Predicted Starting 5 for the Timberwolves vs Luka Doncic’s LA Lakers game

Both teams are expected to go with their core lineups as they look to establish rhythm early. Here’s a look at the projected starters for Friday’s matchup.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Possible starting 5 for the Minnesota Timberwolves:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

PG Donte DiVincenzo SG Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert

Possible starting 5 for Los Angeles Lakers :

PG Luka Doncic SG Gabe Vincent SF Austin Reaves PF Rui Hachimura C Deandre Ayton

Here you go, we have covered everything you need to know before tonight’s clash.

Where to watch the Timberwolves vs. Lakers matchup

Tonight’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers is going to be a high-stakes early-season showdown in the West. And here we are with all the details you need to watch the game tonight.

Date & Time: Friday, October 24, 2025. Tip-off at 7:00 PM PT (10:00 PM ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Where to Watch: Nationally, the game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Regionally, Minnesota fans can tune in via KFAN FM or the Timberwolves app, while Los Angeles viewers can watch on Spectrum SportsNet or stream via Spectrum SportsNet+. But who will ultimately dominate the court?

With both teams still figuring out rotations, tonight’s game could set the tone for their early season. That makes it a must-watch for fans. Our pick? The Timberwolves are definitely looking strong in their line-up, and they have fewer injuries in the team. However, if Luka manages to work his magic, then the Lakers might get their win of the season.