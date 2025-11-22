Timberwolves vs Suns NBA Cup Box Score: Devin Booker Fouls Out as Anthony Edwards & Co Blow Lead

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards led the team tonight into a crucial group stage matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Despite admittedly not understanding the rules, he made it clear that he cared about winning, and his 67 combined points across the previous two Cup games positioned the Wolves for a Knockout stage spot as they entered their first road test of the Group stage.

The Suns also came in hot tonight, having won eight of their last 10, and looking to steady themselves after blowing a 22-point lead from Atlanta. Ultimately, the game came down to breakout guard Collin Gillespie hitting a game-winning shot, sealing the 114-113 win for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats

Phoenix Suns

Player PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF MN +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Devin Booker #1 16 4-18 1-6 7-9 3 10 9 1 0 6 34 -2 Dillon Brooks #3 22 8-17 4-8 2-4 5 1 3 2 0 6 37 -3 Ryan Dunn #0 4 1-3 1-2 1-2 3 1 1 2 1 3 24 -5 Royce O’Neale #00 16 5-8 3-6 3-4 3 2 2 0 0 3 31 -4 Mark Williams #15 19 6-9 0-0 7-8 8 0 1 1 1 4 26 -15 BENCH – – – – – – – – – – – – Collin Gillespie #12 20 7-12 4-7 2-2 7 4 3 2 0 2 34 14 Jordan Goodwin #23 13 6-9 1-2 0-0 6 4 2 2 0 2 29 8 Isaiah Livers #18 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 1 0 1 0 3 1 Nick Richards #2 2 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 3 0 0 1 8 3 Oso Ighodaro #11 2 1-2 0-0 0-0 5 3 2 3 0 3 13 8 Jamaree Bouyea #15 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Nigel Hayes-Davis #21 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Khaman Maluach #10 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Team Totals 114 39-81 14-31 22-29 45 25 27 13 2 29 – –

Minnesota Timberwolves

Player PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF MN +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Donte DiVincenzo #0 9 2-9 2-7 3-3 2 3 2 4 0 2 32 9 Anthony Edwards #5 41 14-24 5-11 8-12 5 4 5 4 1 4 40 -3 Jaden McDaniels #3 13 5-12 0-5 3-3 5 2 1 4 0 4 40 9 Julius Randle #30 20 6-13 2-7 6-9 5 2 5 1 0 3 34 1 Rudy Gobert #27 12 5-10 0-0 2-4 12 4 2 0 1 5 35 6 BENCH – – – – – – – – – – – – Naz Reid #11 9 4-10 1-3 0-0 2 2 1 2 2 2 27 -9 Mike Conley # 3 1-4 1-3 0-0 2 1 1 0 0 2 14 -6 Jaylen Clark # 1 0-1 0-0 1-2 3 0 0 1 0 1 8 -12 Rob Dillingham # 5 2-3 1-1 0-0 1 0 2 1 0 0 9 0 Joe Ingles # 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Joan Beringer # DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Bones Hyland # DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Johnny Juzang # DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Leonard Miller # DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Team Totals 113 39-86 12-37 23-33 37 18 19 17 4 23 – –

How Many Fouls Did Devin Booker Have Tonight vs the Timberwolves?

Devin Booker’s night ended early for the Phoenix Suns, going out in the fourth quarter with six fouls, a rare foul-out for the All-NBA caliber guard in a high-stakes NBA Cup matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It wasn’t just timing, but frustration; Booker committed his sixth foul on a tough play and was assessed a technical foul for something he said to the officials.

Booker struggled even before fouling out, logging a season-high 9 turnovers with only 16 points, his lowest total this season. He struggled to generate clean looks with Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels draped all over him, and the Suns gave away the ball 27 times, a season high.

Despite this, Booker’s exit didn’t mark the end of Phoenix’s night, but sparked the wildest stretch of the game. The Suns managed to claw back from being down eight in the final 70 seconds, capitalizing on a late-game collapse: three turnovers and Anthony Edwards missing two late free throws.

This helped set up bench guard Collin Gillespie, who had been hot all night, to take the ball to the rim for a tough, game-winning layup with 6 seconds left. With no timeouts left, Minnesota failed to get a clean look and ran away late with a stunning NBA Cup win, now improving to 3-0 in the Group stage.