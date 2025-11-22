brand-logo
Timberwolves vs Suns NBA Cup Box Score: Devin Booker Fouls Out as Anthony Edwards & Co Blow Lead

BySiddharth Rawat

Nov 22, 2025 | 1:02 AM EST

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards led the team tonight into a crucial group stage matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Despite admittedly not understanding the rules, he made it clear that he cared about winning, and his 67 combined points across the previous two Cup games positioned the Wolves for a Knockout stage spot as they entered their first road test of the Group stage.

The Suns also came in hot tonight, having won eight of their last 10, and looking to steady themselves after blowing a 22-point lead from Atlanta. Ultimately, the game came down to breakout guard Collin Gillespie hitting a game-winning shot, sealing the 114-113 win for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves Player Stats

Phoenix Suns

PlayerPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPFMN+/-
STARTERS
Devin Booker #1164-181-67-9310910634-2
Dillon Brooks #3228-174-82-451320637-3
Ryan Dunn #041-31-21-231121324-5
Royce O’Neale #00165-83-63-432200331-4
Mark Williams #15196-90-07-880111426-15
BENCH
Collin Gillespie #12207-124-72-27432023414
Jordan Goodwin #23136-91-20-0642202298
Isaiah Livers #1800-00-00-010101031
Nick Richards #221-30-00-000300183
Oso Ighodaro #1121-20-00-0532303138
Jamaree Bouyea #15DNP
Nigel Hayes-Davis #21DNP
Khaman Maluach #10DNP
Team Totals11439-8114-3122-2945252713229

Minnesota Timberwolves

PlayerPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPFMN+/-
STARTERS
Donte DiVincenzo #092-92-73-3232402329
Anthony Edwards #54114-245-118-1254541440-3
Jaden McDaniels #3135-120-53-3521404409
Julius Randle #30206-132-76-9525103341
Rudy Gobert #27125-100-02-41242015356
BENCH
Naz Reid #1194-101-30-022122227-9
Mike Conley #31-41-30-021100214-6
Jaylen Clark #10-10-01-23001018-12
Rob Dillingham #52-31-10-010210090
Joe Ingles #00-00-00-000000000
Joan Beringer #DNP
Bones Hyland #DNP
Johnny Juzang #DNP
Leonard Miller #DNP
Team Totals11339-8612-3723-3337181917423

How Many Fouls Did Devin Booker Have Tonight vs the Timberwolves?

Devin Booker’s night ended early for the Phoenix Suns, going out in the fourth quarter with six fouls, a rare foul-out for the All-NBA caliber guard in a high-stakes NBA Cup matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It wasn’t just timing, but frustration; Booker committed his sixth foul on a tough play and was assessed a technical foul for something he said to the officials.

Booker struggled even before fouling out, logging a season-high 9 turnovers with only 16 points, his lowest total this season. He struggled to generate clean looks with Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels draped all over him, and the Suns gave away the ball 27 times, a season high.

Despite this, Booker’s exit didn’t mark the end of Phoenix’s night, but sparked the wildest stretch of the game. The Suns managed to claw back from being down eight in the final 70 seconds, capitalizing on a late-game collapse: three turnovers and Anthony Edwards missing two late free throws.

This helped set up bench guard Collin Gillespie, who had been hot all night, to take the ball to the rim for a tough, game-winning layup with 6 seconds left. With no timeouts left, Minnesota failed to get a clean look and ran away late with a stunning NBA Cup win, now improving to 3-0 in the Group stage.

