The Boston Celtics needed a win on Friday to clinch the Group in the NBA Cup. But Mitchell Robinson’s absence against the Atlanta Hawks sparked questions. Especially after the $47 contract center uploaded a cryptic one-word message regarding his illness.

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Previously, Robinson was listed as questionable to play on Thursday’s injury report. But then Friday marked his fourth straight absence with an undisclosed illness. And before the tip-off, the Celtics head coach clarified that the star center was dealing with COVID-19.

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“He had COVID, so he’s reintegrated with the team,” said Joe Mazzulla to the media. “Hopefully he’s back soon. He was already trying to get his conditioning up to start the year.”

The follow-up question was about any guidelines or process that Michell Robinson had to follow before being part of the roster. “Yeah, I would imagine so after coming off COVID. So, you know, like I said, he’s in that process now of coming back and, you know, we’ll just see how he progresses, you know, as he gets better.”

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The question from the media was pertinent because the star center had uploaded a picture to his Instagram Story of him wearing a mask. “Dying”. The former Knicks star last played when Boston lost 105-101 to the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena. He was the big money free-agent signing that everyone thought would provide impetus from the get-go. But that’s not the case.

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Mitchell Robinson was vital for the Knicks to secure their first championship in 53 years. That’s why Boston offered a $47 million contract. So far, the returns have not matched the value. In fact, trade reports have also begun for the big man.

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Let’s not forget that Mitchell Robinson delivered his Celtics career-high of 12 points on 6-for-6 shooting. That performance against the Bucks also included seven rebounds and four steals. While that was a season high, the rest of the performances have raised some questions.

So far this season, Mitchell Robinson has averaged 5.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Apart from the current season, just one time in his career has the 28-year-old averaged as low as 5.1 points. Even his 5.4 rebounds is a career low. In fact, insider Chris Forsberg highlighted the negative impact of the Celtics center through the first fifteen games.

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“By now you’ve surely seen the stat. The Celtics have outscored opponents by 157 points this season, but Robinson is a team-worst minus-37 in his 246 minutes on the floor through 15 games.”

His other assessment was that the Celtics have been outscored by 8.5 points per 100 possessions, despite the fact that Mitchell Robinson has spent 70% of the time on the floor with Jayson Tatum. Since performances have metrics haven’t justified the center’s role just yet, NBA insider Keith Smith raised the possibility of a trade.

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“I do wonder if eventually they’re run gonna run out of patience with Mitchell Robinson and say, ‘Forget it.” … If this is the way it is a year from now, now all of sudden it’s like, man, this contract has no value.”

For now it seems too early to judge Mitchell Robinson’s impact with his new team. And that’s what general manager Brad Stevens addressed last week.

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“You can tell it’s obviously a transition for him, and that’s not all that atypical for guys, and so again, it’s so early that we’ll see how this all plays out,” Stevens said. “But I trust that what he does when he’s at his best will translate because it always has, right? And I think that getting him to the rim on both sides of the floor, getting him to be in that area where he can be most impactful, [is] something that we’ll continue to work on — continue to put him in position where, hopefully, he can soar with his strengths.”

So the GM has the faith in their $47 million star. In his consecutive four-game absence, the Celtics have fallen 1-3. This includes the latest 87-86 loss against the Hawks in the NBA Cup.