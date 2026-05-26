Months After Being Carted Off at Knicks Game, Tracy Morgan Left in Tears as New York Reaches NBA Finals

The decades of agonizing near misses evaporated in a single, beautiful moment of pure sports euphoria for New York. And nothing encompassed the collective emotions uniting Big Apple than that of the Knicks’ beloved superfan, Tracy Morgan. The Hollywood star who made a business of making people laugh didn’t hold back after the New York Knicks punched their first ticket to the NBA finals in 27 years.

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Knicks’ most prominent celebrity fans who are usually courtside fixtures at MSG made the trip to Cleveland’s Rocket Arena probably confident Monday night is when the three-decade drought ends. The Knicks served the Cavaliers a 93-130 blowout loss, claiming a 4-0 series win. But most importantly, they’re heading the 2026 ECF champions are heading to the finals for the first time since 1999 and possibly winning a title for the first time since 1993.

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Emotions are running high in New York already, evident from the social media posts that have surfaced of ecstatic (and somewhat wild) Knicks fans. In Rocket Arena though, it was the celebrities Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Spike Lee, and most importantly, Tracy Morgan, who summed up Knicks’ nation’s emotions.

Tracy Morgan was openly weeping as the orange and blue are returning to basketball’s grandest stage. Next to him, Chalamet was jumping and screaming while Kylie ensured she got all of Knicks fans reactions in the arena (drop the video Ky). Spike Lee did the gracious thing, going over to the Cleveland side to commend their opponents and also tell Donovan Mitchell to not go to Philly.

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While the victory ignited a manic celebration across all five boroughs, the emotional centerpiece of the night belonged to Morgan, whose tear-stained face courtside captured the heavy, collective release of a fanbase that has survived nearly three decades of regular-season rebuilds and heartbreak.

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Morgan’s raw emotional reaction carries a profound narrative weight, arriving just months after a frightening health scare inside Madison Square Garden nearly derailed his postseason experience. But he was back courtside to personally witness a historic moment as a loyal Knicks fan.

Tracy Morgan’s loyalty fuels Knicks resurgence after three decades

During a regular-season matchup against the Miami Heat, play had to be abruptly halted for more than ten minutes after Morgan fell severely ill courtside. Even social media was scared witless after videos of Morgan copiously vomiting near the team benches surfaced.

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The 56-year-old actor-comedian was carted off in a wheelchair and rushed to a local hospital, sparking widespread panic among fans given his history of major medical battles (including a 2010 kidney transplant and a traumatic brain injury from a 2014 vehicular accident). Fortunately, Morgan quickly calmed fears by posting a thumbs-up photo from his hospital bed, blaming a nasty bout of food poisoning and humorously quipping, “The Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs.”

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We could do without another Tracy Morgan fright and fortunately the curse was broken without the comedic actor being physically hurt. In fact, the sheer relief and disbelief among New York’s elite became the dominant storyline of the series finale.

The hostile Cleveland crowd tried its absolute best to suppress the mounting New York invasion, even going so far as to bar Bronx rapper Fat Joe and other notable Knicks fans from sitting in their designated courtside seats. However, those efforts proved entirely futile against the momentum of the Knicks’ blistering 11-game playoff winning streak. Rocket Arena was a proxy Madison Square Garden with Knicks supporters in droves, validating the immense loyalty of fans like Morgan, who has spent his life championing the franchise through its lowest lows.

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As the confetti settled, the reality of the task ahead began to dawn on the celebrating contingent. The Knicks now await a grueling championship showdown against either the powerhouse defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs who beat them in 1999. While the upcoming matchup promises to be the hardest test for this Knicks team, with Tracy Morgan, Spike Lee, and a re-energized city backing them, Madison Square Garden is going to be an absolute colosseum when the Finals finally tip off in New York.