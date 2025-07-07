Months After Charles Barkley’s Jibe, Stephen Curry Returns to Lake Tahoe With Clear Message

The moon’s out at noon, and somewhere, Stephen Curry is smiling. Three weeks since OKC rocked the throne, the NBA’s in summer mode—but the Warriors clocked out early. Their playoff dreams? Packed up with the beach towels. Still, don’t feel sorry for them. Especially not for Curry. While others vacation, he’s turning the silence into a symphony. And this time, it’s personal. He’s back in the lab, crafting something lethal. Not just for the court, but for the putting culture.

“Leave me alone, this summer,” Steph told the media with a smile on his face as Golden State bid their farewell to the 2024-25 season. The Minnesota Timberwolves didn’t let the Dubs go near their 5th ring dream. And while Curry sat courtside thanks to the hamstring strain, the team struggled on the court. Since then, he’s been out of basketball action, but surely recovering from the injuries.

Curry just dropped 24.5 points a night chasing that fifth ring, but now he’s traded jerseys for polos and hardwood for greens. The man’s got a tee time, and golf is blooming brighter than the Bay sun. Remember that cheeky golf swing post-buzzer-beater? It lives rent-free—and now headlines his summer saga on Instagram. He wrote: “Love spending time on the links. Golf summer coming my way! 🏌.” With clubs in hand and swagger intact, Curry’s swinging into a season that’s pure, sun-soaked storytelling.

Though he’s mastered basketball’s biggest stages, Curry’s golf grind is anything but casual. He’s a scratch golfer with a dream swing, fine-tuning every move with a team of experts and learning from the game’s greatest minds. From reading tricky greens to analyzing each swing, he approaches every hole like it’s Game 7.

Clearly, Steph hasn’t forgotten Charles Barkley’s insults from months ago. Therefore, as he makes his comeback to Tahoe, the message is loud for Chuck. Maybe that “coward” claim will bite the dust now.

Stephen Curry comes back to silence Charles Barkley’s taunts

Last summer, Stephen Curry made headlines without swinging a single club. As the American Century Championship rolled on in South Lake Tahoe, its reigning champion was nowhere near the fairways. Why? He was lacing up for Team USA at the Paris Olympics. While fans missed his signature swagger on the greens, Curry chose gold of a different kind. The golf course had to wait—because in 2024, the world was his real playground. However, NBA legend Charles Barkley called that a “weak excuse.”

“Steph Curry, you a coward,” Chuck told KCRA 3. “You are ducking me; you knew I was going to beat you this year. You thought you were going to skate because you’re going to the Olympics? What kind of weak excuse is that? You’re going to the Olympics. You are ducking me, Steph Curry. You’re a coward!”

Back in 2024, the American Century Championship missed a certain kind of magic—Stephen Curry’s. Fresh off his iconic eagle finish and hole-in-one the year before, Curry skipped Tahoe to chase Olympic gold in Paris. But the Curry clan stayed in play, with Dell and Seth stepping up on the greens. Meanwhile, Charles Barkley, a yearly staple, made his 28th or 29th quirky swing at glory.

The rematch everyone dreamed of is brewing louder than Barkley’s swing. After chasing Olympic gold and dodging Chuck’s trash talk last summer, Stephen Curry is back with a mission and a driver. Tahoe’s calling, and this time, he’s got scores to settle and greens to conquer. The sun’s out, the stakes are high, and Curry’s ready to turn silence into swagger—one swing at a time.