Montrezl Harrell on Big 3’s Growth, Ice Cube’s Vision, and Still Being NBA Ready (Exclusive)

Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell may no longer be on an NBA roster, but he has hardly stepped away from basketball. The 31-year-old has continued playing professionally overseas while also becoming one of the standout names in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league, helping Triplets reach the championship game last season.

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Speaking exclusively to EssentiallySports, Harrell reflected on the growth of the BIG3, his belief that several players in the league, including himself, can still contribute in the NBA, his thoughts on Joel Embiid’s style of play, memories from sharing the locker room with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and why he remains confident in everything he still brings to the game.

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Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

How has the BIG3 evolved since you first joined the league?

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Harrell: “Honestly, it just continues to keep getting better. The talent level keeps rising every year with new guys coming through the combine and the draft. I’ve been blessed to be part of it. Last season we reached the championship game with the Triplets, and now we’re back trying to finish the job.”

What have you learned from Ice Cube?

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Harrell: “You see somebody who’s taken different careers and turned them into an empire. He did it in music, acting, and now with the BIG3. People didn’t think this league would survive, but now it’s entering its ninth season. That tells you everything about his vision.”

Do you think the league gets the respect it deserves?

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Harrell: “Not fully. But the best thing is we’re not trying to earn anybody’s respect. The league keeps growing, keeps bringing in sponsors and partners, and that’s what matters.”

Do you think there are BIG3 players who deserve another NBA opportunity?

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Harrell: “Absolutely. I think Beast can still be on a roster. I feel like I can still be on a roster. Moose can help somebody too. It’s just a different era now. I don’t cry about it or beg. I just keep playing the game I love and keep taking care of my family.”

If an NBA team called today, what kind of player would they get?

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Harrell: “The same player I’ve always been. I play hard, work on my craft every day and do whatever my team needs. In the NBA my role was different. Overseas I’ve been asked to be the main scorer. Basketball is about roles. I know what I bring, and that hasn’t changed.”

Harrell also dismissed outside criticism of his career.

“I don’t really care how people feel about my career. I don’t really care how people feel about me. I know the work I put into this game, and that’s not going to stop until I decide to hang it up.”

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Harrell said he always enjoyed competing against Joel Embiid but admitted there was one aspect of Embiid’s game he wished would change.

Harrell: “Joel is already so dominant and so big. I used to tell him, ‘Bro, if you just go score, they’re probably going to foul you anyway. Don’t go out there trying to draw fouls.'”

He believes Embiid’s tendency to fall frequently has contributed to some of his injury issues.

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Harrell: “When you’re 280 or 300 pounds and you’re constantly falling on the floor, you’re putting yourself in jeopardy. I just wish he’d use that physical dominance more instead of trying to sell contact.”

What stands out from your time with the Lakers?

Harrell: “You really see what wearing the purple and gold means. You walk into a place built by Kobe, Shaq, Pau, Lamar Odom and so many others. It’s a completely different feeling. The Clippers had that gritty, hungry identity, but with the Lakers you immediately feel the history.”

Funniest teammates?

Harrell: “Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, and either James Harden or Corey Brewer.”

Rank these experiences: NBA, overseas, BIG3

Harrell: “NBA first. You can’t beat making it to the NBA. Then BIG3 because of how competitive and entertaining it is. Overseas comes next, although I’ve felt incredible love from fans everywhere I’ve played.”

Hardest workers you’ve played with?

Harrell highlighted James Harden, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Beal and Lou Williams, saying every NBA player has a unique routine but each takes tremendous pride in their craft.

Greatest natural talent you’ve ever seen?

Harrell: “Lou Williams. Coming straight out of high school, having that longevity and becoming one of the greatest Sixth Men ever—I don’t think anybody thinks of that award without mentioning Lou Will or Jamal Crawford.”

Harrell also spoke about the future of the BIG3, saying he expects the league to continue carving out its own space in the basketball landscape while creating new opportunities for veteran players whose NBA careers have ended but who still have plenty left to offer.