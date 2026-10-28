More Bad News for Kristaps Porzingis as Warriors Front Office Gives Steve Kerr Firm Instructions

Kristaps Porzingis’ future with the Golden State Warriors is becoming increasingly uncertain as the franchise explores trade options for the veteran center. His continued absence has complicated Golden State’s frontcourt plans, leaving head coach Steve Kerr without a clear timeline for his potential return.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to ESPN’s report on the Warriors exploring trade options for Porzingis, the organization has begun considering potential deals while Porzingis remains away from the team because of a private health issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN reporter Anthony Slater detailed the front office’s approach to the situation, writing, “Ever since Porzingis called out of work one day prior to training camp, the front office instructed Steve Kerr to strategize and prep his team as if Porzingis was a nonfactor.”

Slater also reported that the organization has serious doubts about Porzingis returning to Golden State, while noting that his contract could still help the Warriors facilitate a trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Team sources continue to express an extreme level of pessimism that Porzingis will ever play for the Warriors again, but he could end up helping the organization in another way, because his contract, which is only guaranteed for $3 million next season, could still prove to be valuable in executing a trade.”

The report also described a broader change in the Warriors’ mindset following their disappointing previous season. Slater wrote, “The Warriors feel part of the reason for their 37-45 failure a season ago was a woe-is-me attitude about the schedule and injury misfortune, team sources said, so they have taken a purposeful no-excuse approach this regular season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That approach provides context for Golden State’s plans as it manages Porzingis’ absence.

In its official statement about Porzingis, the Warriors said, “We are not going to comment on trade speculation or reports regarding his health-related matter or future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The organization added, “As noted last week, conversations between the Warriors, Kristaps and his representatives will remain private. We are not anticipating Kristaps being around the team in the immediate future. We’ll provide additional updates when available and appropriate.”

Golden State expected Porzingis to strengthen its frontcourt after signing him to a two-year, $40 million extension in June. He was projected to start alongside Draymond Green and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, but his absence has prevented the Warriors from relying on that lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before training camp, Porzingis informed general manager Mike Dunleavy that he was dealing with a private health matter and stepped away from the team. He later met with Dunleavy and lead medical decision-maker Rick Celebrini, but he has not returned to the facility.

Porzingis addressed his recovery in an October 14 post, writing, “Hello people, I’m working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap. Honestly, I’m getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I’ll be feeling great again soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Porzingis expressed optimism about his recovery, he did not provide a return date. No trade has been announced, and Porzingis has not confirmed that he intends to retire. Golden State must weigh his potential value against the uncertainty surrounding his availability as the organization determines how to move forward.