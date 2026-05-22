“More of an Urgency”: LeBron James Has 39 Days Left to Decide on His Lakers Future, Warns NBA Insider

LeBron James completed his historic 23rd season and entered an extended off-season. But before he could catch his breath, the superstar has an important question staring right at him: Will he play next season?

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While it appeared that James had plenty of time to decide, veteran analyst Brian Windhorst warned him of a ticking clock on his future with the Lakers.

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In the latest episode of Mind the Game, James reflected on his free-agent situation. He seemed as if he was in no hurry. “I’m a free agent, and I can control my own destiny about being here with this (Lakers) franchise for the foreseeable future or if it’s going somewhere else.” Essentially, he wanted to push it till August to take his call. But Windhorst doubts if the 41-year-old could afford that time in order to secure a maximum bag.

Speaking on NBA Today on ESPN, Windhorst explained why the Lakers may not wait for James, considering the players’ market situation. “If the Lakers don’t get a clear answer from LeBron by July 1st, they may have to renounce his rights,” he said. “I would be stunned if that happened, but there is a little bit more of an urgency.” To sum this up, James has exactly 39 days to make that call.

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After completing his 2-year $101 million veteran maximum extension, LeBron James remains eligible for another max contract that could fetch him up to $58million annually. And it’s possible only if he decides to stay with the Lakers much quicker.

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Windhorst argued that delaying the decision might hamper the James’ financial leverage and force him to sign a veteran minimum deal with some other team, which would be around $3 million. He also added, “The LeBron that I know wants to be respected it’s not even about the actual paycheck. It’s about what the respect for the paycheck includes. And if he wants that respect, he probably will have to move up his timeline

There’s no doubt that James had an All-Star caliber year. He even carried the team in the postseason at 41, averaging 23.2 points and 7.3 assists per game. But as a team, the Lakers might go aggressive in the off-season with LeBron James and Rui Hachimura entering free agency. Moreover, with Giannis Antetokounmpo available in the market, removing James’ whopping $50 million salary space could be a massive opportunity.

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Will LeBron James sign a veteran minimum deal?

Up until year 23, LeBron James has continued to only sign lucrative deals. So far, he has managed to rack up a total career earnings of $581 million. Undoubtedly, one of the highest-paid players in the history of the league. On top of that, he is a billionaire off the court.

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So, a minimum deal of $3 million may not harm the superstar, but at the same time, a recent report ruled that option out. NBA Insider Jake Fischer dropped some inside information regarding the veteran minimum signing. “It does not sound like that is actually in the cards at all,” Fischer said. “I wanna be very, very clear about that after some text messages and phone calls I received after sharing that sentiment.”

Moreover, LeBron James himself revealed that he needs to consider two factors before signing the next deal. Firstly, he wants to compete for championships and has no interest in joining a team that’s in a rebuilding phase.Secondly, he would take his family’s opinion before taking the final call.

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Insider Marc Stein has listed the Cavaliers, Knicks, Clippers, and Warriors as the front-runners to bag James in his free agency. With the Clippers and the Warriors in a rebuilding phase, James could rule them out. And with the other two already in Conference Finals, there is a chance he might return home to Cleveland. Nevertheless, the cap situation has to work in favor of the team, recently adding James Harden to the roster.