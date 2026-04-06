“More to Prove”: Stephen Curry Gets Honest on Debut With Kristaps Porzingis After Warriors Center’s Troubled Night

The Golden State Warriors got exactly what they expected from Stephen Curry’s return. The historic talisman scored a game-high 29, nearly leading the Warriors to an enthralling win over the Houston Rockets. However, Steve Kerr was still proud of the team’s effort. Moreover, Curry may have found his partner in crime in Kristaps Porzingis.

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The ‘Unicorn’ didn’t have a long night. He was in constant foul trouble, eventually fouling out early in the fourth. But in the short time he spent with Curry on the floor, the Warriors icon saw potential.

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“I thought we have a lot more to prove out there. You know I know he was in foul trouble all night. But there were a couple of possessions they tried to blitz me, you know, get somebody in the pocket. KP’s space on the floor, defense has to make a decision. So more of those reps will be great for not just me and him but for all of us to continue to build chemistry,” said Stephen Curry.

Imago Apr 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

It was only his first game playing beside Kristaps Porzingis. The Warriors center joined the team at the trade deadline. Curry had been out since January 30, missing 27 straight games. That’s the reason they never got a chance to share the court together until today. Under normal conditions, Porzingis is a versatile center who can benefit hugely from the attention Curry draws. They brought him in to be the second star next to the four-time NBA champion.

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Kristaps Porzingis’ floor-stretching ability could be maximised while playing with Curry. Tonight, they only had a few reps since the Latvian found himself in foul trouble. However, Kerr could turn this combination into his weapon. He’ll probably use these remaining games to focus on developing the tandem. It also depends on Porzingis’ availability, an area he’s struggled in over his entire career.

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But this game was less about the result and more about the Warriors’ enhanced system with Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP felt a sense of nostalgia when sharing the floor with Porzingis.

“That group that we had down the stretch, it felt like old times, just you know, reading the defense, they overreact to me on the perimeter, GP’s going to the to the bucket, Draymond’s finding guys, we getting guys in the pocket. It was awesome,” Curry added.

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Stephen Curry explains the Warriors’ final play

The Warriors showed tremendous resistance in the face of struggle. The Rockets building a convincing lead didn’t stop them from fighting for a result. In the end, they had a chance. Once Alperen Sengun made the layup to give the Rockets the lead, the Warriors could have used a timeout.

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But Kerr decided against it. He allowed the game to flow, and Curry had to take a shot against a double-team. Even though the Rockets built a convincing lead, it didn’t stop the Warriors from fighting for a result.

“There’s no regrets. You know, you like the matchup with you know their lineup out there thinking that you can get a good shot with whatever was 11, 12 seconds left. So, tough finish for sure but proud of the way we fought down the stretch,” said Stephen Curry.

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The Warriors were incredible in the final period. They outscored the Rockets 34-25, creating a chance for themselves out of nothing. And Curry wasn’t the sole contributor. The Warriors got threes from De’Anthony Melton, Podziemski, and Pat Spencer. Likewise, with everyone in rhythm, the Warriors tried to summon a final look in transition.

In the end, they fell short on communication. Draymond Green wanted Podziemski to set a double screen to get Curry open. That never happened. Yet, the Warriors built their confidence through this performance. With extended minutes for Stephen Curry, this team could retain its pace and crisp ball movement.

In just his first game back, their performance could be considered a success. But going forward, it’s imperative they turn such efforts into a win.