Morris Twins Prove Their Innocence to Shaquille O’Neal After TNT Employee Spreads Misinformation

The Morris twins, Markieff and Marcus Morris, have been around the league for the longest now. Although most of the time, whenever you hear about them, it’s related to their on-court achievements, including a ring for Markieff with the Lakers in 2020, but back in 2015, they made the headlines for a rather unusual reason, despite the defense calling it “entirely inconsistent and incompatible with the truth.” The NBA brothers were allegedly involved in the assault of their former mentor, Erik Hood, over a text message Hood sent to their mother. Even though the brothers were later acquitted, a TNT employee recently spread some misinformation regarding the incident.

Charles Barkley. Yes, the former NBA star was the one who stated on the broadcasting network TNT that Markieff and Marcus beat up somebody. So, when the brothers arrived on Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast, the former Lakers big man wasted no time in asking them about the true story behind the ugly incident. “So, Charles Barkley has said on TNT that you guys beat up somebody for taking your mamas to Applebee’s,” Shaq questioned the Morris brothers.

Shaq further added, “So, apparently both of them got arrested and detained by some cops because somebody took their moms to Applebee’s and they beat them up.” Their reply? Well, the brothers burst into laughter as soon as they heard the question. However, later, Marcus answered the question as he denied all the allegations. “Hell no. That’s not a true story. No.” Marcus said. However, we all knew Shaq wasn’t going to let them off so easily, even if the courts let them free. He then once again asked the brothers about stating that he knew that they had beaten someone up.

But the Morris twins refrained from answering as they pleaded their innocence in front of Shaq. “I wouldn’t say, you know what, that was then, this is now. Okay. Got it. They settle they settled it in court. We was not guilty. So, you know, we’re going to move forward like that.” the Morris twins defended, but the laughter around spoke louder.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 6, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris (8) gets back on defense against twin brother New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. (13) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Although the Morris brothers did not confirm any details about the incident, their smiles suggested otherwise. Nonetheless, we’ll have to take their word for it. Meanwhile, this wasn’t the only fight that was discussed on the podcast, as the Morris brothers expressed their interest in settling their business with Nikola Jokic and his brothers.

Morris Twins want to settle their score with the Jokic brothers

Although the Morris twins denied any involvement in their previous incident, they weren’t ducking a fade against Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic and his brothers. A boxing challenge was issued by Los Angeles Lakers veteran Markieff Morris and his twin brother to Nikola, Strahinja, and Nemanja Jokic. While you might think that’s out of nowhere, it’s certainly not. There’s some history between the two sets of brothers.

Remember when Markieff committed a hard foul on Nikola Jokic back in 2021, which led to a heated exchange on X? After the foul, the Denver Nuggets star’s brother created accounts on X just to defend their brother. Although that incident seemed to be over, now the Morris twins have made a big announcement on Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast. “The bigger they are, the harder they fall. We’re big, too. I’m 6-10, 270. It ain’t like I’m a small guy. I’m bigger than him,” Markieff said.

via Imago Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) lies on the ground after a play with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) react as head coach Michael Malone runs to interject in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena.

It was then that co-host Adam Lefkoe stated that he could actually arrange a boxing match between the two sets of brothers. It all seemed great until Shaquille O’Neal interjected and reminded everyone that one of Jokic’s brothers is an MMA fighter. Then. Markieff and Marcus suggested that only boxing would work. Nonetheless, it’s been a minute since the two parties went back and forth, so it will be interesting to see if the Jokic brothers respond to this callout or not.