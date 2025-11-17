Days After Equalling Michael Jordan, Steph Curry Concedes 3-Pt Record to 23-YO Warriors Teammate

While Stephen Curry is outrunning Michael Jordan, his teammate is catching up to him. Moses Moody is the one who took Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler’s scolding on commitment very seriously. After stepping up the offensive, he’s literally scoring like a Dub. He’s now on an exclusive list that, until today, included only Curry and Klay Thompson.

It came during the very first quarter against the Pelicans. Moses Moody had 21 points and 3 rebounds in Q1. Seven of those were threes on a 7-of-9 shooting from the deep. He made five threes in just the first seven minutes of the game.

Only two other Warriors stars have scored seven threes in a single quarter – Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Now Moody is in that list.

It’s not a franchise high though. The one who holds the record for most threes in a single quarter is Klay Thompson. He made nine against the Kings in 2025 and not been matched yet.

Moody was partly to blame for the Warriors’ 44-28 lead at the end of the first quarter. He only had a rebound, a steal, and a block each in the second quarter, yet his team was up 49-61 by Halftime. (Partly because the Pelicans are shorthanded and the last-seeded team of the West.)

It’s a mighty performance by the swingman after injuring his calf in the preseason and missing several games at the start of the season.

His output had not immediately improved when he was back in the rotation either. It seems like something lit up under him to catch up to the vets.

Moses Moody stepped up to the challenge

The day OKC embarrassingly routed the Warriors (November 11), Moody had 10 points, Curry had 11 on his first game back after an illness, Draymond Green had only 3 and Jimmy Butler had 12. Jonathan Kuminga scored a team-high 13 points, but the team’s overall performance was disappointing. It made the vets point fingers.

Green questioned the commitment of his younger teammates and claimed some were chasing their “personal agendas.” Butler backed him, and Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr also felt similarly. Maybe that put a chip on 23-year-old Moody’s shoulder.

The next game against the Spurs, his first quarter heroics kept the Warriors in the lead right from the start. Stephen Curry finished the game with 46 points and Moody had 19.

Their rematch against the Spurs had no Kuminga. Mody only had four points while Curry, with 49 points, matched Michael Jordan for most 40+ point games since turning 30 years old.

Curry is not seemingly trying to break the record tonight, as he has only made 5 points as of the third quarter. Meanwhile, Moody has extended his effort to 24 and could be the top scorer of the night.