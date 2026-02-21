“Most Asinine Thing I Have Heard” – NBA Legend Puts Adam Silver on Blast for Radical Tanking Solution

Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks in a press conference during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks in a press conference during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The conversation around tanking has moved past fines and warnings. The league now finds itself confronting an idea many players never expected to hear seriously discussed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Because in trying to stop teams from intentionally losing, one proposal has crossed into territory that challenges the foundation of the NBA itself. Former NBA champion and analyst Kendrick Perkins reacted to the suggestion of eliminating the NBA Draft, labeling it the most extreme fix yet in the ongoing tanking debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been hearing a lot of people that’s been putting out there that the NBA needs to get rid of the draft. That is the most asinine thing I’ve ever heard in the last five or six years.”

“That is ridiculous to put out there to even speak into existence. People don’t realize how much the NBA draft is tied to people’s legacies.” The reaction comes as commissioner Adam Silver confirmed the league is exploring every possible remedy to combat rising tanking behavior across the 2025-26 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media during a press conference before 2026 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The urgency grew after multiple teams were punished for manipulating lineups to improve lottery positioning. The Utah Jazz received a $500,000 fine after sitting Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. during fourth quarters of competitive games. Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers were fined $100,000 for resting Pascal Siakam and other healthy starters in a loss to Utah.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Those penalties were described as warnings rather than solutions. Teams continued seeking better draft odds, which pushed league discussions toward structural changes instead of isolated punishments.

As a result, ideas surfaced ranging from flattening lottery odds to rewarding wins among bottom teams. However, eliminating the draft entirely became the most controversial suggestion. Perkins focused on what the event represents for players entering the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a player, hearing your name being called in the NBA draft is different. You look forward to draft night.” “You look forward to hearing your name called and putting on that cap. That is like the birth of being in the NBA.” His response framed the debate beyond competitive balance. It addressed identity, legacy, and the personal milestone attached to entering the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Silver confirms rule changes are coming

The league office has not committed to removing the draft, but Silver acknowledged the seriousness of the tanking surge during the 2026 All-Star weekend.

“There is talk about every possible remedy now to stop this behavior.” That statement followed reports from Shams Charania that the league has already informed general managers that anti-tanking rule changes are planned for next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Potential adjustments under consideration include flattening lottery odds and evaluating multi-year records instead of a single season. The objective is to reduce incentives for losing without dismantling the roster-building structure.

Because of that, the draft remains central to the league’s competitive ecosystem even while reforms are expected.

Imago Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The current tanking spike forced the NBA into unfamiliar territory. Fines alone failed to discourage teams chasing better odds, which pushed discussions toward structural reform.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, removing the draft would reshape player entry, team rebuilding strategy, and historical tradition simultaneously. That explains why player reaction has been immediate and emotional.

Perkins’ stance highlights the divide between solving a competitive problem and preserving a defining career moment. The league must now balance both priorities as rule changes approach. Silver has promised action before next season. The specific solution remains undecided, but the response to extreme proposals already shows how far the conversation has progressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBA wanted to stop tanking. Instead, it opened a debate about the league’s identity itself.