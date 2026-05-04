“Most Insane Glow-Up of All Time”: Mavs Fans Approve Nico Harrison’s Replacement Despite Unceremonious Exit From Previous Job

The wait is over, and the Dallas Mavericks have finally made their move. Six months after parting ways with Nico Harrison, they turn to Masai Ujiri, trusting his vision to reshape the franchise and stir fresh excitement. After a disastrous 26-56 record in the 2025-26 season, maybe the former Toronto Raptors boss is everything the Mavs need now.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania reported, “The Dallas Mavericks are hiring Masai Ujiri as the franchise’s new Team President and Alternate Governor.”

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At 55, Ujiri brings a résumé that reads like a blueprint for success. He steered the Toronto Raptors from 2013 to 2025 and built their iconic 2019 championship squad. However, June 2025 marked the end of that era. In June 2025, the Raptors and MLSE chose to part ways with Ujiri, and the reasons ran deeper than headlines. Financial tension over his next deal lingered; meanwhile, patience wore thin after 3 straight playoff absences.

As expectations clashed with results, both sides leaned toward change, signaling the end of a defining chapter and the start of an uncertain, yet inevitable, transition. Meanwhile, Nico Harrison exited in November after a seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, shaking the league’s balance in Feb 2025.

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Before the spotlight, Ujiri’s journey began modestly in Europe, followed by a 2002 scouting role with the Orlando Magic. Then came a climb through the Denver Nuggets, where by 2010 he rose to general manager and executive vice president.

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He turned them into playoff regulars and secured the 2013 Executive of the Year honor. Soon after, Toronto called again, and he answered. By 2026, his influence expanded further as he joined the ownership group of the Toronto Tempo, adding another bold chapter.

Therefore, Ujiri’s name comes as a beacon of hope for the Mavericks fans. They are now optimistic that next season will be their year of possible redemption. And so, they flooded social media to welcome the new team president.

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Fans welcome Masai Ujiri as Nico Harrison’s replacement

“Nico to Masai might be the most insane glow up of all time,” a fan said. Nico Harrison’s decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Lakers became a turning point in his career as a Mavs executive. Fans were upset, demanding action against him. However, the front office waited for the team’s season to unfurl. But once it unraveled, Patrick Dumont thought it was right for them to remove Harrison. So, now, Ujiri, who comes with a championship experience, feels like a glow-up for the fans.

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Meanwhile, someone added, “The Mavericks just upgraded from “planning” to “championship intent” in one hire 😭.” Simply put, Ujiri’s resume makes his case stronger. He is therefore emerging as a better replacement for Nico Harrison. Most importantly, the 55-year-old could be the cornerstone for building the Dallas Mavericks for their first title in 16 years, who knows?

“This is the kind of move teams make when they’re serious about contention 🏀🔥,” another one commented. Between 2013 and 2025, Masai Ujiri reshaped the Toronto Raptors into a powerhouse, stacking results with purpose. They ranked top 5 in winning percentage, captured the 2019 title, and logged 8 playoff runs with 46 wins. Moreover, a 7-season streak from 2014–2020 showcased consistency, while 2017–18 delivered the franchise’s best regular season with a 46-36 record, finishing 3rd in the East.

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Imago Sep 30, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Raptors vice chairman and team president Masai Ujiri talks to the media during media day at Scotiabank Area. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

On the other hand, a fan wrote, “Hell of a signing. Mavs future looking decent with Flagg and Masai leading the way.” The 2026 ROTY, Cooper Flagg, could likely benefit from Masai Ujiri’s presence in the front office. Ujiri carved his edge by trusting growth over quick fixes, and the Toronto Raptors became his canvas. He built around DeMar DeRozan, Terrence Ross, Jonas Valančiūnas, and Kyle Lowry, then raised expectations.

Lastly, someone added, “Y’all Americans are actually clueless. This man literally carried the Raptors’ front office on his back for a decade. He’s the blueprint, no cap.”

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Therefore, this move changes everything for the Dallas Mavericks. After chaos and fan unrest, the arrival of Masai Ujiri signals direction and belief. Meanwhile, the exit of Nico Harrison closes a bitter chapter shaped by bold missteps. Now, expectations shift fast, and with young talent waiting, the franchise finally feels aligned toward a clear and serious future.