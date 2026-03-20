“Most Unguardable Player”: Magic Johnson in Awe of Luka Doncic, LeBron James on Historic Night vs Heat

The Lakers dodged a catastrophic defeat against the Miami Heat. They went down 13 in the first quarter. But a back-to-back night didn’t take any toll on the Purple and Gold’s formidable tandem. LeBron James and Luka Doncic may have had the craziest 24 hours of their season, culminating in an electric win against another team in a rich vein of form.

Just a week after collecting his first 50-point game as a Laker, Doncic put 60 past the Miami Heat tonight. 39 of those came in the second half, when the Lakers pulled off their comeback. On the other hand, the Akron Hammer posted an efficient triple-double in the victory.

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Having made it eight straight wins, Laker Nation is starting to believe in the team’s potential to compete for a championship. And an icon of the club can’t resist praising the tandem’s incredible display in the win against the Heat.

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“Luka Doncic is the most unguardable player in the NBA! He scored a season high 60 points in tonight’s win against the Miami Heat. Luka has to be one of the top 2 or 3 players being considered in the MVP race. LeBron James is also playing out of his mind! He recorded a 19 point, 15 rebound and 10 assist triple double and led the Lakers to a 134-126 win,” Magic Johnson wrote on X.

Imago Feb 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) exchange high fives during a substitution against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Unguardable sounds about right. It’s no coincidence that Doncic has scored 30 or more points in each of the last eight games for the Lakers. Over 24 hours, he’s tallied 100 points and made 16 threes.

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It’s absurd to grasp just how fierce a basketball player the Slovenian is. But it’s a statement-making performance. Luka Doncic needs to be considered for the MVP, especially after this latest stretch.

It’s splendid what Doncic has achieved this season. He’s leading the league in scoring and is now making a case for not being a cone on defense. Tonight’s performance also came with five steals, taking him closer to what could be the first MVP trophy of his career.

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Don’t forget we forgot about LeBron James, though.

LeBron James prepares to sit on another throne

James came into the game against his former team with a near-perfect 30-point performance against the Rockets. But he made things happen by being selfless tonight. In his 1,611 game, tying Robert Parish for the all-time list, the Akron Hammer showcased his ability to adapt as the game went on.

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Luka Doncic took care of scoring the ball on his own. While the six-time All-Star was hitting daggers, James was scanning the floor. He tallied ten assists, 15 rebounds, and 19 points in the win. The focus of his performance was the playmaking aspect.

In the crucial third quarter, where the Lakers stunned the Miami Heat, the 41-year-old had a perfect 12 minutes. He scored just four, making both of his shot attempts. Moreover, LeBron James also tallied five assists with only a single turnover. In nine minutes, the four-time champion recorded a +16 plus/minus.

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This game was also proof of how Luka Doncic and LeBron James can take turns and fit in. The former Mavericks superstar didn’t need help scoring and did so at a high clip. So, James had the ball in his hand more than usual. He delivered a virtuoso performance, ensuring the team stayed in rhythm.

Being healthy has changed the Lakers’ lives. The group is finding new ways to win as they play more games. JJ Redick has won over the locker room, and players have accepted their roles. Although Doncic and James take the plaudits, the Lakers are starting to look like a team that is much more than just a two-man show.