Multiple Sources Reveal Knicks’ Stance on Ime Udoka After Kevin Durant’s Rockets Dream Inches Closer

A vacant seat requires somebody’s presence. But how do you know who is going to be the right key? That missing piece of a jigsaw puzzle? You cannot afford another trial-and-error process. Not another hit-or-miss case, please! Sadly, at this point, with Tom Thibodeau sacked, the New York Knicks are helpless. Their search for a coach to reignite the flames has taken them knocking on Ime Udoka’s door… reportedly. But is the interest mutual, or is there a bridgeless gap between both shores of the vast river?

The Houston Rockets struck gold by hiring Ime Udoka in 2023. He inherited a struggling squad and sparked an immediate transformation. From a dismal 22 wins, the team soared to a 41-win season; the true breakthrough wasn’t far after all. In 2024-25, the Rockets finished 52-30 and clinched the second seed in the West. They faced a blazing-hot Golden State Warriors in the first round. Though they fell in seven games, Houston proved they belong.

Despite the early playoff exit, the 47-year-old’s second season was another triumph. His rising stock caught the eye of the Knicks, who reportedly saw him as a potential replacement for Thibs. But Houston is having none of it. According to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, the Rockets refuse even to consider parting ways with their prized leader. “Regarding reports identifying Ime Udoka as a possible target for the vacant Knicks coaching position, Houston has no interest in entertaining that,” The Athletic’s Kelly Iko writes, citing a team source. “Both parties are committed to the long-term project and are actively preparing for a busy offseason.”

Simply put, Udoka has sparked a remarkable rise in Houston, guiding the team to new heights in just two seasons. He finished third in 2024-25 Coach of the Year voting, a nod to his growing legacy. With a long-term contract in place and full internal backing, the Houston Rockets see him as untouchable. Houston sees Udoka as the future—no questions asked.

Interestingly enough, the Rockets’ head coach’s rising stock in the NBA has caught the eye of the Knicks, and that interest might just work in his favor. With the coaching salaries climbing and few willing to coach in a contract’s final year, leverage is building. As the 2026-27 season approaches, the Rockets and Ime Udoka are expected to revisit the table. A well-earned payday may be on the horizon.

Speaking of coaches, the Phoenix Suns have their replacement for Mike Budenholzer. Mat Ishbia is reportedly appointing the Cleveland Cavaliers’ assistant coach Jordan Ott as the head coach of the team. And reports say that this could open new doors for Kevin Durant’s exit from the franchise. And who knows, he might actually land in Houston.

After the Rockets’ Clear Stance on Ime Udoka, They Might Be on the Edge of Signing Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns found their man in Jordan Ott. After intense deliberations, Cavs duo Ott and Johnnie Bryant rose as finalists and met team brass in Michigan. Ultimately, Ott won over not just ownership and the front office, but Devin Booker himself. The franchise aligned, the choice was clear. Now, with this move, the Suns are seemingly helping Kevin Durant find his way out.

Forbes’ Evan Sidery informed on his X handle: “Durant and Phoenix will work together on a new destination as four-to-six teams are expected to show significant interest.” Simply put, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns might’ve agreed to explore a trade together, aiming for a destination that suits both sides. Around four to six NBA teams are expected to pursue Durant seriously. The process will be collaborative, ensuring Phoenix gains value while Durant lands in a competitive, preferred situation.

Suddenly, a Kevin Durant trade feels less far-fetched for the Houston Rockets. Reports suggest his price is falling, opening the door for a bold move without sacrificing the young core. Though Durant’s age and potential impact on player development raise concerns, a bargain deal might shift the equation. With the right price, Houston could view him as a gamble worth embracing.

The winds of change are howling across the NBA, and right at the center of it all stands Houston. While Ime Udoka remains untouchable, Kevin Durant now appears to be within reach. As a result, the Rockets find themselves on the verge of something extraordinary. Moreover, their loyalty runs deep, and their ambition speaks even louder. Ultimately, as the offseason unfolds, one truth stands tall—Houston is no longer just rebuilding; instead, they are rising.