“Mural Outside the Men’s Bathroom” – Kevin Durant Rejects Warriors, OKC Honor

It goes without saying that when it’s all set and done, Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant will go down as one of the best to do it. While there seems to be no debate regarding his talents, the same cannot be said for his legacy at one franchise. Although many view him as an OKC Thunder and Golden State Warriors icon, he doesn’t think so, as he made that clear with his recent statement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Former Boston Celtics guard Paul Pierce, while talking about the Slim Reaper on the Now Fouls Given podcast, suggested that KD deserves a statue for his contribution to the franchise’s history. Durant, however, disagrees, as he suggested getting a mural outside the men’s bathroom inside the Chase Center.

“I passionately disagree. A lil mural outside the men’s bathroom maybe but even that may be too much. Them banners are enough if I’m being honest,” he wrote X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran superstar has always faced criticism regarding his decision to join the Warriors at their peak. Even though Durant did an impressive job of gelling in with the rest of the crew, winning two championships in the process, many believe that the Dubs could’ve done the same without him. And with his latest statement, it seems even he doesn’t view his contribution during that time in a good light.

(this is a developing story…)