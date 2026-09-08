“My Angel”: LeBron James Pens Emotional Message to Family Member on Special Day

Amid the high-stakes preparations surrounding his upcoming career transition, LeBron James took a somber moment off the court to honor the memory of a pivotal figure in his life. The future Hall of Famer shared a deeply emotional tribute on his Instagram story dedicated to his late grandmother, Freda James Howard, celebrating her birthday with a poignant photo and a personal message.

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The post featured a photo of his grandmother’s gravestone adorned with fresh flowers. Posting it to his millions of followers, LeBron tagged his mother (@gloriajames) and added a touching caption of his own:

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“HAPPY BDay my angel 👼🏾!! I love you!! Hope your grandson is making you proud! 🤎🙌🏾🙏🏾”

It’s an annual tradition for the NBA superstar every September to honor his maternal grandmother. This time his mother seems to have visited and sent him the picture.

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This public expression of love and gratitude touches on a foundational chapter of LeBron’s life. Freda James Howard was a hairdresser and was loved by the locals and her customers. She passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Christmas Day in 1987. LeBron was three, a week before his own birthday, and Gloria was only 19.

Her home in Akron, Ohio, provided crucial shelter and stability for a young Gloria and LeBron during his earliest years. Her sudden passing plunged the family into years of severe hardship, forcing LeBron and his mother to move multiple times in short spans as they navigated poverty.

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James revealed that prior to her passing, Freda imparted a simple philosophy that he has carried throughout his storied career:

“The good things come to the guys who are patient, who are patient and thankful for what they have in front of them.”

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Despite the short time they had together, his grandmother’s legacy remained a guiding force throughout his rise to NBA stardom.

LeBron has frequently credited those early Akron roots and the quiet lessons passed down through his family for keeping him grounded as fame and wealth arrived.

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That early foundation eventually inspired his extensive philanthropic work through the LeBron James Family Foundation, which has poured over $100 million into educational initiatives, housing, and youth support programs for underserved families in his hometown.

The solemn moment of reflection, where he ‘hopes he is making his grandma proud,’ comes as James prepares to embark on the next major chapter of his NBA career.

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Entering a record-breaking 24th NBA season, the 41-year-old icon signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, officially closing an eight-year tenure in Los Angeles.

After taking his daughter to her first day of sixth grade and celebrating Savannah’s birthday, Bron will soon head to training camp in the East. Joining a formidable core that features Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and offseason trade acquisition Jaylen Brown, James is gearing up for what many expect to be the final championship chase of his legendary career.

Yet, even as he prepares for the national spotlight and a historic debut in Philadelphia, James’ emotional birthday message serves as a clear reminder of what truly drives him.



Pausing to ask if his accomplishments are making his “angel” proud shows that no matter how many titles, awards, or team transitions lie ahead, the memory of his family and his Akron roots remains the ultimate compass guiding his career.