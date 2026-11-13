“My Bad, My Bad”: Courtside Video Shows Injured Luka Doncic Apologizing to Bucks Fan as Shams Reveals Update

The Los Angeles Lakers’ stellar start to the 2026–27 NBA season has them sitting comfortably near the top of the Western Conference at 11–2, but the recent 123–112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks came with a heavy dose of anxiety. While the team extended its winning streak to seven games, the closing moments of the contest brought a wave of panic as superstar guard Luka Doncic and backcourt partner Austin Reaves, along with reserve guard Collin Sexton, suffered injuries.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Yet, amid the physical pain and competitive tension, photos and video of Doncic in pain on the floor near the sideline circulated widely. The late-game drama unfolded with 4:25 remaining on the clock. Doncic rolled his right ankle after landing on Kyle Kuzma’s foot while making a three. Visibly in agony, the Slovenian guard fell to the floor near the courtside seating area and scooted toward the scorer’s table.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a fan-taken courtside video that quickly circulated on social media, Doncic was seen leaning against a spectator’s legs and wincing in pain. Despite clearly suffering from the twist, Doncic repeatedly apologized to the woman, saying, “My bad, my bad, my bad,” before scooting to the side to lean against the arena wall instead.

The concerned lady didn’t seem to mind and told him, “Take your time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The courtside spectators also had all kinds of explicit reactions, fearing the worst for Doncic. Despite the scare, the initial fears were quickly alleviated by both the player and the medical team.

Doncic addressed reporters after the game and said, “I’m good. Obviously painful a little bit, but I’ll be fine.” He was rather pleased by the 3-0 record on this road trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

That optimism was further cemented by ESPN’s Shams Charania, who provided an encouraging update on NBA Today.

“Good news on Luka Doncic,” Charania reported. “One source told me today that Luka Doncic actually woke up with no pain. He’s feeling good, I’m told, and he’s going to go through his normal treatment process in the lead-up to Sunday’s game in Phoenix.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers are looking to extend their road trip record to four games when they face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, with Luka possibly healthy. But they apparently aren’t pressuring their other star guard to force an early return.

Doncic’s late-game exit wasn’t the only casualty of the night for Los Angeles. Austin Reaves was forced out during the third quarter with a left heel injury after landing awkwardly on a transition dunk attempt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charania reported that the team is still evaluating Reaves’ status, though initial X-rays ruled out an Achilles issue.

“As far as Austin Reaves is concerned, the expectation is he’s going to undergo tests on his heel injury at some point today. The Lakers landed back from Milwaukee in Los Angeles late last night. And so, I’m sure Austin slept in a little bit, and then at some point we’ll get a re-examination on that heel injury.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to the chaotic rotation, reserve guard Collin Sexton also exited the game in the fourth quarter following an accidental head-to-head collision with Milwaukee guard Ryan Rollins. Sexton suffered a cut near his temple that required sutures.

In his postgame press conference, Lakers head coach JJ Redick revealed that Sexton’s injury forced him to keep Doncic in the game despite the ankle tweak. Redick explained that if Sexton hadn’t been forced out, he would have been playing those late-game minutes instead of Doncic.

“I don’t think Luka would have gotten back in the game had Collin not busted his head open,” Redick told reporters. “Not having Collin, not having AR [Reaves], you put Luka back in. You’re going to play him for two minutes, and he either keeps the lead or builds the lead. Then he tweaks his ankle. There’s just nothing you can do about that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the mounting injuries, former Lakers player-turned-Lakers announcer, Danny Green, who was on the team plane flying back from Milwaukee, noted on NBA Today that the overall concern level within the Lakers organization remains low.

“Not very high [level of concern]. It seemed like a great mood. Everybody was happy. They’re winning games. They’re playing well, and their bench is playing well, so they’re not concerned. If Austin needs to sit a game, so be it. They’ve done great without him. They’ve done great without Luka because they had so many additions this summer that have filled in,” Green said, pointing at Sandro Mamukelashvili and others helping the team offset Doncic and Reaves’ absences.

With three days of rest before a Sunday matchup against the Phoenix Suns and a stretch of upcoming games against teams currently below the .500 mark, Danny Green believes the Lakers are in a strong position to manage their personnel carefully. For now, Doncic’s polite courtside demeanor and pain-free updates offer a major sigh of relief for a team eyeing a deep championship run.