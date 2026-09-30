“My Career Is Over”: NBA Champion Confirms Playing Through Serious Health Issue

While the New York Knicks finally ended a 53-year championship drought, their run to the Larry O’Brien title was anything but smooth. Mike Brown and Co. had to navigate the playoffs with several key players dealing with injuries. Jalen Brunson battled through a left wrist issue. Mitchell Robinson played with a brace. Deuce McBride returned from sports hernia surgery just weeks before the postseason and admitted he was “probably 50% healthy through the playoffs.”

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Despite all that, the Knicks found a way to finish the job. Unfortunately, though, another key member of that championship group is now dealing with a familiar issue…

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Josh Hart has faced lingering problems in the ring finger of his right hand for at least a year. It dates back to the 2025 playoffs (more on this later). Newsday Sports writer and NBA columnist Steve Popper recently shared a photo of the Knicks star training with the finger taped up again. He wrote on X, “Josh Hart has the finger taped up again this year – said he did not have surgery.”

The post quickly drew more than two million views, putting Hart in the spotlight, and he eventually addressed the discussion himself. His response made it clear, once and for all, that surgery is not a realistic option (at least in his view).

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“Just so I don’t got to answer this question anymore,” Hart wrote on X. “There is no other surgery for me to get besides a joint replacement. If I get a joint replacement, I can’t play with it and my career is over. So it will be wrapped until I retire ✊🏽.”

So, when did the finger issue first crop up with Hart? He injured his right ring finger during the previous playoffs and underwent a procedure that July itself. The Knicks announced Hart would resume “basketball activities” later that summer. But only after returning did he realize he wasn’t in the clear, and he reaggravated it again before training camp.

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Doctors recommended another surgery, but the recovery would have kept him out for roughly two to three months. The Knicks star chose a different route. He put the splint back on and played, aiming to fix it the following summer…

But the issue didn’t remain limited to his crooked finger, either. The 31-year-old dealt with nerve symptoms that extended into his middle and pinky fingers, causing tingling and numbness that followed him beyond the court. But even with the injury still visibly affecting his hand, he had already made his decision.

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“No, I’ll let it go,” Hart previously told Posting and Toasting. “At the end of my career, when I’m done hooping, I’ll probably have to get a joint replacement in it, but for now it’s fine.”

And Hart’s 2025-26 season gave him little reason to reconsider his decision. Despite not being at peak fitness, Hart shot a career-best 41.3% from three during the regular season. The New York star carried that form into the postseason.

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Game 2 against Cleveland offered the clearest example of him not being affected by anything. Hart exploded for a playoff career-high 26 points as the Knicks beat the Cavaliers 109-93 and took a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The bigger point was that the Knicks star is far more than a spot-up shooter. His value shows up across the box score. The 31-year-old finished the 2025-26 season averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three across the regular season.

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While the finger injury forced him to adjust his shooting motion, his tendency to grab boards and disrupt the opposition’s offense remained unchanged. Plus, his approach differs sharply from Jalen Brunson’s…

The Knicks captain also played through his injury during the championship run. He won Finals MVP, then underwent surgery on his left wrist on July 7. Now, with media day behind him, JB revealed he is fully cleared to return. But with Hart, he had no simple surgery option on the table. So he took the opposite route. Rather than shut things down, Hart has accepted the splint as part of his game.

Now, Hart might have justified his value as a key part of Mike Brown’s Knicks unit, but staying healthy and available could also be tied to his pending extension. Hart earns $20.9 million this year, with a team option worth $22.4 million to follow. In August, Brunson’s partner became eligible for up to $132 million over four years. However, NY’s current setup might not allow for such a big paycheck.

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James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported last month that a three-year, $62 million extension is being considered the “sweet spot” for Hart and the Knicks. After producing the best three-point shooting season of his career while playing through an injury, there is ample evidence that Hart won’t step away from the court unless a setback truly prevents him from contributing.