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“My Grandpa Just Told Me”: Jaylen Brown Reveals Patriots Superstar Is His Cousin in Wild Family Story

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Pranav Kotai

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Jul 8, 2026 | 6:30 AM EDT

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“My Grandpa Just Told Me”: Jaylen Brown Reveals Patriots Superstar Is His Cousin in Wild Family Story

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Pranav Kotai

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Jul 8, 2026 | 6:30 AM EDT

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The NBA has seen a fair share of cousins on the hardwood. Hall of Famers Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady are cousins, while current Canadian stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have also enjoyed successful NBA careers together. Now, Jaylen Brown revealed that his cousin is a Super Bowl winner with a Philadelphia connection he didn’t even know about.

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“What’s crazy is that we’re cousins- A.J. Brown,” Jaylen Brown said to a bunch of reporters. “I didn’t know that. My grandpa just told me. I don’t think he’d know that either. His grandfather’s brother was my grandpa. That’s why.”

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Yes, the former Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown is related to Jaylen Brown. Both cousins essentially swapped cities this offseason with high-profile trades. Following Boston’s blockbuster deal that sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers, the five-time All-Star is preparing to begin a new chapter in the City of Brotherly Love after spending his entire NBA career with the Celtics.

A.J. Brown’s own blockbuster move sent him in the opposite direction. The Patriots acquired the All-Pro wide receiver from the Eagles, bringing the 29-year-old to New England after four standout seasons in Philadelphia, including one where they won the Super Bowl.

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It somehow took Jaylen Brown 29 years to find out that he had a cousin who later became one of the premier talents in the NFL. Now, we have seen the story in the NBA when both Carter and McGrady didn’t know growing up that they were cousins.

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They learned they were second cousins prior to the 1997 Draft. Carter was a junior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, while McGrady had just decided to go straight from high school to the NBA.

Still pretty early in comparison to Jaylen Brown’s comparison, who, for close to three decades, had no idea about his cousin, until his grandfather made the revelation.

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Jaylen Brown’s cousin reacts to the big family news

Just like the fans, even A.J. Brown apparently was hit with the surprising news. So, on his Instagram story, he referenced one of the most memorable scenes from the 1993 film Poetic Justice as a meme. In the scene, Tupac Shakur’s character unexpectedly stumbles upon a large family barbecue. Rather than admit he’s simply tagging along, he jokingly claims to be a cousin to blend in with the family.

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It involves selling the lie, where the character Lucky immediately starts shouting, “Cousin! What’s up, cuz?” and gives exaggerated, overly friendly hugs just to blend in. Jaylen Brown’s comments about being cousins at first felt like it was out of the blue. But A.J. Brown embraced his cousin and even added the caption, “Big Cuz hit me!”

This could be the start of a new chapter for both Browns. It will be interesting to see if Jaylen will be in attendance when the Patriots and Eagles meet in a preseason contest on August 22.

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Pranav Kotai

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Pranav Kotai is an NBA Writer at EssentiallySports, specializing in basketball coverage with a focus on trade dynamics and front-office decision-making. He previously worked on the Trade Desk vertical, where he brought clarity to how salary cap pressures and roster needs shape NBA transactions. His coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers' decision to hold firm on Joel Embiid amid trade speculation highlights how market context and team strategy influence major roster moves. Before joining EssentiallySports, Pranav built experience in professional writing, editorial work, and digital content creation. He holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media, where he mastered the tools to create engaging and credible content across various platforms. Known for his attention to detail, storytelling, and editorial expertise, Pranav combines deep basketball knowledge with sharp analytical skills to deliver clear, insightful perspectives on the complexities of NBA trades and team management.

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Tanay Sahai

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