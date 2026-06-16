“My Interview Was Like Interrogation”: 6’9 Prospect Shares Harsh Reality on Pre-Draft Workout With Warriors

With the 2026 NBA Draft days away, prospects across the country race against the clock to impress front offices. Teams, like the Golden State Warriors, are desperate as the doors slowly close in on Stephen Curry’s winning window. Head coach Steve Kerr previously said that the player they draft “has to play.” That urgency to find a name who’ll quickly step into their rotation is making the selection process both mentally and physically exhausting.

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In short, the tests feel like a high-stakes exam. As the Dubs continue to look for ‘the perfect prospect’ ahead of the draft, Michigan forward-center Morez Johnson Jr. shared a candid, yet humorous, description of the franchise’s vigorous pre-draft interview process.

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“My interview was like interrogation, pretty much,” Johnson told the media. “Asking questions and asking about your background, making sure I’m being as honest as possible, and telling them what they wanna hear pretty much.”

A curious reporter, in response, asked whether every pre-draft interview carried the same depth. The Michigan big man then clarified that the experience was not entirely serious.

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“It’s some fun in there,” Johnson said. “It’s definitely fun to get to talk about yourself, I guess. But that’s pretty much how it is. They’re trying to get a feel for who you are as a person.”

While Johnson may have drawn laughter from the room, his comments reflected the grueling phase that prospects go through. Unlike the projected top picks, the mid-tier picks go through a relentless grind, traveling across the country for tryouts. The top picks barely engage in a workout with one or two teams and call it a day. That’s because they’re sure to land in the lottery. But others continue attending workouts with the ambition to make a lasting impression.

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Every word, every drill, every scrimmage could influence their fortune.

Each NBA team is allowed two meetings with potential draft choices. These can either be at the team’s facility or away from their building. Most importantly, calling the process vigorous is an understatement. The players go through lengthy interviews with general managers, coaches, and sometimes even with the team’s psychologists. Following that, there are medical examinations and competitive 1v1s, 2v2s, and 3v3s on the court.

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Well, the “interrogation” comments do make sense given that the Warriors are not only looking for a player but also a leader and a decision-maker.

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Looking at Morez Johnson Jr., he has a strong resume, the intangible “winner” label, and is a good fit for the Dubs. The 20-year-old averaged 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds as a sophomore, including 12 points and 10 boards against Connecticut in the national title game. Johnson brings size, energy, and versatility to the front-court. Standing tall at 6-foot-9 without a sneaker, a 7-foot-3 wingspan, and 67.7% TS, he has the assets that they’ve lacked over the recent seasons.

And with the Warriors holding their highest pick in years, the pressure to identify the right prospect extends far beyond the interview room.

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Why the Warriors cannot afford to mess up that 11th pick

It isn’t just the prospects who face pressure. The Warriors walk into the 2026 summer, facing one of the most important roster decisions in the Stephen Curry era.

After the disappointing 37-45 season, the Dubs missed their second playoffs in three years. They need youth, athleticism, and size in the frontcourt to balance the side. The No. 11 pick couldn’t be more valuable. It’s the franchise’s highest pick since the 2021 Draft (the 7th pick that fetched them Jonathan Kuminga).

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While the Kuminga project didn’t deliver at the level coach Steve Kerr would’ve initially anticipated, GM Michael Dunleavy has to find the perfect roster around the veterans: Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler.

The Warriors have already worked with several forwards and big men, including Morez Johnson Jr. (Michigan) and Chris Cenac Jr. (Houston). It’s a strong sign that reflects the team’s desire to strengthen the frontcourt, which lacked versatility.

Do not forget that the Dubs also have the No. 54 overall pick in the draft, and Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli is considered a second-round candidate.

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Given that Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler are recovering from major injuries, the team will need someone to step in immediately. On a positive note, historically, the No. 11 pick has produced superstars and cornerstones. For instance: Klay Thompson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Reggie Miller.

The Warriors will hope this year’s selection has a similar impact.