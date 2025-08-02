“My Mom Watching”: Marcus Smart Revisits Emotional Kobe Bryant Moment After Escape From 12-YO Burden

You ever get that feeling where your heart’s racing before the game even starts? Not just because you’re playing against one of the greatest to ever do it, but because you have to guard him. Now, imagine that player has been torching your franchise for years. That was Marcus Smart, back in Boston, staring down a Lakers legend with the weight of a decades-old rivalry on his shoulders.

Marcus Smart is officially a Laker. The veteran guard signed a two-year, $11 million deal after a buyout from Washington, giving L.A. the defensive grit they’ve been missing. Known for his hustle and two-way impact, Smart now joins a roster headlined by Luka Doncic and LeBron James (for now)—adding toughness to a team that just locked up Deandre Ayton. It’s a low-risk, high-reward move for the Lakers, and for Smart, it’s a moment of reminiscence.

Marcus Smart recently got personal and emotional. Reflecting on the time he guarded Kobe Bryant while still with the Celtics, Smart said, “Oh wow. Honestly, I was shaking. I’m a rookie or second year, one of those here. All I am thinking is my mom watching me guarding Kobe. Like, you know, my brother’s watching me guard Kobe right now. I hope somebody got a picture of this. In my mind, I’m like, just live in this moment because to be on the court with one of the all-time greats is an honor let alone to be guarding him, so now to be a Laker with that Mamba Mentality, patience, stealth, and a stone-cold killer. And now to be a Laker with that mentality, it just amplifies it.”

Kobe Bryant’s final game in Boston back in 2015 wasn’t just another stop on his farewell tour—it was a moment. The Celtics crowd, known for being intense, did something rare that night: they chanted “Kobe.” Late in the fourth, with Boston making a push, Kobe calmly pulled up and drilled a deep three to stop the momentum.

The Lakers went on to win 112–104. The game was close most of the way, but L.A. created some distance with a 14-point lead in the third quarter. And right there in the mix was a young Marcus Smart, trying to hold his ground against greatness.

Years later, after Kobe’s tragic passing in 2020, Smart reflected on that night and the surreal moment of guarding the Black Mamba. “For me, it was ‘This is Kobe,’ like the fact that I’m on the court with him, to watch him up this close and even have an opportunity to guard him for a stint, I’m not going to lie, I was shaking in my shoes,” Smart said with a smile. “You know, I’m a good defender, but you can’t guard that guy.” It wasn’t just a game—it was a memory etched into Smart’s career, one that still gives him chills.

And now? Now, it’s a full circle.

Marcus Smart’s long road to the Lakers

Twelve years. That’s how long it took for Marcus Smart to finally land in a Lakers jersey, and honestly, it’s kind of wild how close he was the first time around. Back in 2014, just before the draft, Smart worked out for both the Celtics and the Lakers. He knew it was coming down to one of the two. But here’s the crazy part: it was literally a coin toss that decided his future. Boston and L.A. had identical records that year, and the Celtics won the flip. They took Smart at No. 6, and the Lakers picked Julius Randle right after.

Now, 12 years later, it’s finally happened. He’s officially a Laker, and during his introductory press conference, he didn’t shy away from how much it means. “I’m very motivated. The last two years for me was, in my eyes, a disappointment. Injuries kind of stopped me and held me back. But, like I told my wife and my family, everything happens for a reason. And it’s funny that 12 years ago, I could have been here, and now it’s full circle and I’m here.”

And if you’ve followed Marcus Smart’s path, you know that “full circle” hits hard. After nine gritty years in Boston—where he was the heart and soul of that team, the defensive bulldog, the emotional leader—Smart was traded to Memphis. But the Grizzlies experiment just didn’t work. He dealt with one injury after another. In just two seasons, he played only 54 games. Eventually, Memphis salary-dumped him to Washington midway through last year. And yet, here he is, back in a winning situation, suiting up for one of the league’s most storied franchises.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, there’s a gamble here. Smart’s injury history is no secret—11 different hand/finger issues, eight ankle injuries, a mix of muscle strains, and a couple of longer absences with chest and neck problems. But here’s where it gets interesting: most of those injuries were non-contact, and many didn’t repeat. He hasn’t had one of those lingering, career-sapping setbacks in a while. His last ankle injury? Over 18 months ago. And now he says he’s feeling close to 100%. That’s a big deal. Why, you ask?

Because if Marcus Smart can get anywhere near his Boston form—the guy who can guard 1 through 4, hit timely threes, and lead the locker room—the Lakers might have just landed the missing piece.