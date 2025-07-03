brand-logo
“My Prayers”: LeBron James Mourns Loss of 28-YO Football Star Diogo Jota in Tragic Car Accident

ByAshmit Kumar

Jul 3, 2025 | 6:48 AM EDT

“It doesn’t make sense. We were just together in the national team, and you had just gotten married. To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world” wrote Cristiano Ronaldo in a statement. His was just one amongst the thousands of messages that paid tribute in the aftermath of the unfortunate death of Diogo Jota. The 28-year-old Portuguese footballer was taken away too soon from this world, losing his life in a car crash that also resulted in the death of his brother, André Silva. The incident has plunged the sports world into grief, and everyone from Ronaldo and the Portuguese Prime Minister to LeBron James is making their voice heard.

The NBA All-Time Scorer recently took to his official X account to pay tribute to the footballer. He retweeted the official post from Liverpool FC confirming the passing of Diego Luna, and wrote “My prayers goes out to his loved ones during this time! May you all be guided and protected! YNWA JOTA!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️”.

 

This is a developing story.

How do sports icons like Ronaldo and LeBron shape our response to tragedies in the sports world?

