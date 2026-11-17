LeBron James‘ Beverly Hills mega mansion is nearing completion after he began rebuilding the $36.75 million property back in 2023. However, as the paint began to dry, Savannah James had to deal with an unexpected issue on the property.

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In a recent episode of Mind the Game, LeBron James opened up about building a half-court in his multi-million-dollar property.

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“My wife is pissed at me right now. We’re building a house in Los Angeles. She’s pissed at me. And she’s right too,” James admitted.

“I f***ing put, like a little half court, little basketball court outside the workout. She was like, ‘We could have used that real estate for something else, you know that, right? Like, when the f**k are you gonna go out there and shoot a basketball after you’re done playing ball?'” James explained his wife’s take.

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LeBron James is currently one of the oldest stars of the 2026-27 season at 41. This is his first season with his new team, the 76ers, with whom he has a short two-year contract. It’s safe to assume that retirement is on the horizon for the NBA icon who has lately been dealing with near-constant lower back and sciatica pain.

However, James purchased the property back in 2020 when he was still the LA Lakers’ franchise player. In fact, it took the team years to sign Luka Doncic and recompose the team around him, resulting in James’ eventual departure.

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“In my head when I was building this. I’ve been building for five years; I’m like, I’m gonna go out and shoot some shots,” he explained. “No. She’s absolutely right.”

The admission essentially explains that LeBron James is very well aware of his time in the league. The player doesn’t seem to expect more than two years in the game, and it’s clear from the way he addressed the situation.

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So what’s the solution? LeBron James hoped that one of his sons, either Bronny or Bryce James, would use the space instead. In fact, he was even okay with the “grandkids” having a go at it some day in the distant future.

Bronny James is, of course, still with the Los Angeles Lakers despite his father’s exit from the team. On the other hand, Bryce James is currently enrolled at the University of Arizona, where he’ll play with the Wildcats under coach Tommy Lloyd.

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So what happens if no one comes to play? LeBron James tossed around the idea of converting the space into a “putting green” and setting it up to play golf once he’s done playing basketball and no longer wants to use the half-court for himself.

James is currently in his 24th NBA season. He is averaging 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game, which isn’t bad for a star his age. In fact, he recently surpassed Jason Kidd and now ranks 3rd in career assists at 12,092.

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The 76ers have been extremely careful with his health. James has missed four out of the team’s 15 games to manage his lower back and sciatica pain. One insider told ESPN that he’s asked the coaching staff to be patient with him as he gets into rhythm and expects to perfect his conditioning by December.

In the meantime, Savannah James still has a half court to deal with on her $36.75 million property. Perhaps it comes with being married to one of the NBA’s most prolific players, but it doesn’t make it any less annoying. Even LeBron described it as a hoop that’ll be sitting there for “no reason.” Enough said.