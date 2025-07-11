Myler Turner Subtly Addresses Pacers GM’s Claim in Emotional Farewell Message

“Losing Myles Turner is a significant loss for our team. I mean, the guy’s been a terrific player,” said Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle in a recent statement. For the first time in 10 years, the Indiana Pacers will have a new starting center after the player they relied on took advantage of the Milwaukee Bucks creating space after waiving Damian Lillard and headed North on a 4-year, $108.9 million deal. From the way that Pacers GM Chad Buchanan said, “Myles obviously is all he knows the Pacers, and he’s a big part of our identity”, you wouldn’t think that the player wouldn’t choose to leave so easily. While he did, he also proved what the Pacers meant to him in a recent statement.

Less than an hour ago, Myles Turner took to his official Instagram account to share a post with his 413,000+ followers. The same contained a series of slides, all containing continuation of a long farewell message from the player’s side. In the same vein, Turner admitted that “Throughout the years I put my personal pride & ego to the side and sacrificed many parts of myself and my livelihood for the betterment of this organization”. He admitted never taking the easy way out and grinding through the effort. In the end, he admitted, “It was all so worth it”. Turner also revealed that “Saying goodbye is never easy, especially so abruptly”. The player might not have chosen to stay, but he continues holding the Indiana Pacers as part of his identity, even with another team.

“I mean it when I say the 317 will always be home. And I’ve been proud to call myself a Hoosier! I hope you continue to embrace me as much as I’ve always embraced you! See you soon.”

