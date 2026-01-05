Myles Garrett & LeBron James Exchange Heartfelt Messages After Browns DE Breaks Single-Season Record

LeBron James is going to be especially charged up when he plays against the Memphis Grizzlies for a second consecutive time. He just saw his hometown football team win and the star defensive end make NFL history. The Cleveland Browns are often talked about now because of rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, Bron’s other favorite footballer. Tonight it was Myles Garrett who stole the show. And he had some love to return to King James.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On the way to an 18-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Myles Garrett recorded his 23rd sack of the 2025 season. While doing so, he made the highest single-season sack record in the NFL. Tonight he surpassed Michael Strahan (2001) and TJ Watt (2021) previous record of 22.5 sacks in a single season.

The love from social media poured out for the NFL star, including from LeBron James. “CONGRATULATIONS MY GOOD BROTHER!!!!!!! @Flash_Garrett 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💪🏾” James wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garrett didn’t just notice the love from the former Cavaliers player. He responded in kind. “Much love LJ 🙏🏾” he replied after the game.,

The Browns may have missed the playoff berth despite this win, but this game has been symbolic of their season so far. The Browns’ defense led by Garrett has been impressive for all the right reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also significant that Garrett’s career high came against the Bengals. He beat Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr and brought down quarterback Joe Burrow with five minutes left in the game. That was his 12th career sack of Burrow, the most against any quarterback he’s faced.

LeBron James, the all-time points leader of the NBA, occupies a good portion of the record books already. But maybe this might motivate him in a special way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

LeBron James started 2026 on a good note

The Lakers also need the kind of defensive magic that Myless Garrett brings to the Browns. The shorthanded Lakers were losing since Christmas and their defense was shoddy at best.

JJ Redick demanded that the team’s stars, LeBron James and Luka Doncic to step up on defense. With some rotation changes, the Lakers managed to get a win against the Grizzlies on Friday. That turned into a little extra celebration for the James family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers’ G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers beat the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ development team right after the big guys played. Bronny James dominated in this game with 20 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals, as well as a monster dunk leading his team to a 125-121 overtime victory.

Daddy Bron was so thrilled by his son’s performance, he tweeted, “The AIR different UP! there!” Now Bronny’s back to breathing NBA air as he was immediately called up to the main squad for tonight. They’re up against the Grizzlies again, who likely want to avenge the double whammy in the NBA and G-League.

After watching the Browns win in a spectacular fashion, and Bronny on a roll, LeBron James might just be motivated to disappointed Memphis again.