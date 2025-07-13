Myles Turner Addresses Brook Lopez Comparison as True Feelings From Ex-Teammates Emerge

A move that no one saw coming this offseason was Myles Turner’s exit from Indianapolis. The 6-foot-11 Indiana Pacers center, whose contract expired at the end of last season, was expected to return to Indy. However, after spending a decade with the organization, Turner decided to start a brand new chapter with the Milwaukee Bucks, stunning everyone. Now, with a clean slate in Milwaukee, the 29-year-old has a few things he wants to establish right off the bat.

While many people think that the reason Turner snubbed his old team was for money, that wasn’t the case. In fact, for him, it is more about competitiveness than money. His statement does make some sense when you think about Turner teaming up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, building chemistry with the two-time MVP won’t be an easy feat to achieve for the 29-year-old, especially given the shoes he has to fill.

Turner will be filling in for a Milwaukee icon in Brook Lopez, who left the team to sign with the LA Clippers after seven seasons in the city. For these seven years, the Bucks’ opponents knew that when they got to the paint, they’d have to deal with a 7-footer waiting to stop them in their tracks. They also knew that when they’re doubling up on Giannis, a big man will be waiting at the three-point line to drill a long ranger. With Lopez now gone, that responsibility will be Turner’s.

However, is he up for the task? Or more importantly, can he replace Brook Lopez? Well, according to him, he can base his game on the Milwaukee legend. “Undoubtedly, man. You’ve got to remember we played these guys like 11 times in one year last year.” Turner said in a chat with NBA TV. The former Pacers star explained how playing against Milwaukee so many times has helped him to understand team dynamics.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 29, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts to a made basket in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

“I’ll make sure, you know, I do my homework. But, you know, again, just think the things that me and Brook did were very similar. And, um, you know, I can even think defensively, you know, I can help these guys, you know, be more up in defensive roles, switching to whatnot, all that, all that type of stuff.” He added.

That’s true, Turner and Lopez do have a lot of similarities in their game. You don’t have to take our word for it; their numbers do all the talking.

Last season, Myles Turner averaged two blocks and 0.8 steals in the regular season, whereas Lopez averaged 1.9 blocks and 0.6 steals every game. Not just that, their three-point scoring percentage is almost identical, with Lopez scoring 37.3 percent of his attempts and Turner netting 39.6 percent. So, you could go as far as saying that Milwaukee has made an upgrade by acquiring Turner from free agency, as they’ve got a younger and much better version of Lopez who can do much more. Nonetheless, as Turner gears up for his new start, he still has a few things to clear out.

Myles Turner’s former Indiana teammates reveal their true feelings

Myles Turner signing with the Milwaukee Bucks was one of the biggest surprises of the offseason. According to multiple reports, Indiana Pacers owners were willing to go deep into luxury taxes in order to keep him. So, it clearly wasn’t all about the big bucks. However, this also makes you think that the 29-year-old refusing to sign with a team he’s been a part of for 10 years would’ve left a bitter feeling amongst many within the franchise.

USA Today via Reuters May 12, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and center Myles Turner (33) guard Andrew Nembhard (2) celebrate a made basket during game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

However, don’t jump to any conclusions just yet! That’s because Myles Turner has finally spoken about his relationship with his former teammates.

“Um, you know, I don’t think it’s any love lost, but again, you know, when everything happened, I reached out, you know, to every one of my teammates. You know, we had our group message. You know, a few of the guys reached out, reached back. You know, I heard from a couple of guys yesterday. So, um, I think everybody’s happy for me more than anything.” Turner said.

Although the new Milwaukee Bucks center did not take any names, you could assume that everything his great between him and his Indy teammates. He revealed how a few of his teammates even reached out to him and wished him luck for the new chapter in his career. Having said that, Turner is aware that despite everything being normal within the organization, the fans are not happy with his exit.