Myles Turner Fires Another Cryptic Shot After Ex-Pacers Teammate’s Disrespectful Send-Off

How often do you see a player stick with one franchise for 10 long seasons, only to become the scapegoat when things don’t go as planned? Myles Turner’s run with the Indiana Pacers could apparently be a classic example. Despite being one of the NBA’s premier rim protectors—averaging 2+ blocks per game since 2018-19 (except for 2023-24)—Turner constantly found himself under the microscope. Fans and analysts spent years analyzing every aspect of his game, often overlooking his consistency and defensive impact. But what’s turning heads now isn’t his on-court stats. It’s what unfolded after he left Indiana—an exit that sparked controversy, finger-pointing, and a cryptic clapback that’s hard to ignore.

Interestingly, Indiana Pacers president Kevin Pritchard admitted he was blindsided by Turner’s departure. He didn’t even find out from the team—he found out when Shams Charania broke the news on ESPN. That alone stirred up major backlash, with critics slamming the Pacers for being unwilling to pay the luxury tax to keep a competitive core together. But Pritchard pushed back, saying on Monday that wasn’t the case at all. According to him, team owners Herb Simon and Steven Rales were actually open to paying to retain Turner. So, once the dust settled, the narrative shifted—fast.

Instead of blaming the front office, some fans turned their frustration back toward Myles Turner. And he wasn’t shy about acknowledging it. “Even in my time there, there’s a lot of people that wanted me off the team, and now they got what they wanted, and now they’re complaining, still,” he said. Then came what looked like a thinly veiled jab: Bennedict Mathurin posted a photo of himself dunking on Turner, which fans took as a farewell dig. Whether intentional or not, it amplified the sense that Turner’s exit wasn’t just about basketball.

So, what did Turner do? Well, in his latest move, he took to Instagram. Surrounded by nature, he posted a serene photo set with a caption that carried heavy meaning: “They Will Crave Your Light… Then Curse Your Shine. (May Your Inner Peace Be Eternal).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles Turner (@turner_myles)

No names mentioned, but the message was loud enough—especially when paired with his previous comments. “Two years ago, I got to the Eastern Conference Finals and obviously last year we got through the Finals. But being there, being a part of winning basketball has changed my entire perspective on this league,” Turner earlier said, during an interview. “And I saw a chance to remain competitive here and [John Horst] even Doc [Rivers] assured that winning is the top priority. We are aligned with our visions.”

For NBA writer Evan Sidery, that comment wasn’t just insight—it was “a not-so-subtle jab” at Indiana.

Was Myles Turner’s explanation for Pacers departure ironic in itself?

When Myles Turner spoke at his first press conference as a Milwaukee Buck, he made one thing clear: after a decade with the Indiana Pacers, he left in pursuit of “staying competitive.” At first glance, that reasoning might seem sound.

Pairing up with a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo brings plenty of upside. Turner’s skill set fits well next to Giannis, and Milwaukee’s reputation as a playoff team is well-established. But when you take a closer look, the logic starts to unravel a bit.

The Pacers, even with Tyrese Haliburton expected to miss the entire season due to an Achilles injury, still appear to have a deep roster and long-term potential. But more importantly, let’s not forget, the Bucks haven’t made it past the conference semifinals since their 2021 title run. In fact, they’ve been sent home in the first round three years in a row—including twice by Turner’s former team in 2024 and 2025.

So was this move purely about “staying competitive”? That’s debatable. But for Turner, the Bucks move seems bigger than that. The message now is clear: he’s made peace with his decision—and with himself.