Myles Turner Makes 7-Figure Pledge to Hometown After 1.4 Million People Face Growing Crisis

Throughout his NBA career, Myles Turner has consistently found ways to support people and communities facing difficult circumstances. From helping people in hospitals to supporting causes close to his heart and establishing an animal welfare foundation, the veteran center has made philanthropy a consistent part of his life away from basketball. That commitment continues with his latest philanthropic effort for a cause close to home.

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Per the Dallas Sports Journal, the Dallas native has pledged $1 million to Empowering the Masses, a Dallas-based nonprofit working to combat food insecurity and expand opportunities for families across North Texas.

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“The DFW Metroplex has always been home for me,” Turner said in the announcement. “The opportunities these communities have provided me were integral to my success over the years. So giving back to the Metroplex that shaped me is something I take seriously.”

Empowering the Masses, based at 3220 Samuell Blvd. in Dallas, distributes food every Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. CT through a partnership with Sharing Life Community Outreach. Myles Turner’s contribution comes at an important time.

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Across the 25 North Texas counties served by the North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank, nearly 1.4 million people are food insecure, according to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap study released July 28. Children make up 36% of that total, or 506,050. Dallas County alone has 503,440 food-insecure residents, the sixth-highest total of any U.S. county. A meal in DFW costs an average of $3.46, above Texas’ $3.17 average.

“This generous commitment could provide longevity for the organization, and increase impact with the neighbors that we serve. We’re looking forward to what this partnership will bring,” Tammy Johnson, executive director of Empowering the Masses, said.

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Myles Turner’s relationship with the nonprofit goes back to 2021. After Indiana’s overtime loss to Chicago on Feb. 15 that year, a fan sent Turner three $100 Venmo requests. Turner responded with a penny and the message, “Here’s a penny for your thoughts.” What followed was unexpected. Strangers began sending him money, prompting Turner to pledge a matching donation toward relief efforts following Winter Storm Uri. By that Friday night, he had received roughly $3,500, he told ESPN.

The National Basketball Players Association later agreed to match the contribution, while Empowering the Masses helped move the relief effort forward. Four years later, Turner is making a much larger commitment to the same community.

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“As an NBA player, I understand that my platform can be used for more than basketball,” Turner said. “I want to help bring attention, resources, and opportunities to issues that impact families every day, and food insecurity is one of those issues. No child or family should have to wonder how they are getting their next meal.”

Other notable philanthropic endeavors of Myles Turner

The 30-year-old’s charitable work also reaches beyond people-focused causes. In 2025, he and Aysia McCloud launched The Casper Foundation, an animal-welfare nonprofit named after their cat, Casper. The organization works primarily with cats and partners with no-kill shelters to support adoption, animal care and other welfare efforts. Its work is not limited to raising awareness.

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The foundation provides resources, education and support to shelters and groups working directly with animals. Myles Turner’s charitable efforts in Indianapolis began early in his NBA career through W.A.R.M. (We All Really Matter). The nonprofit helps provide packs that include essentials such as food, hygiene products, socks, gloves and blankets.

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This practice stemmed from his own family, who used to keep coats, blankets and care packages in their vehicle for people in need. Myles Turner’s philanthropy became especially personal in 2020, when his father, David, recovered from COVID-19 after receiving treatment at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford.

Turner responded with a $50,000 donation to Texas Health Resources’ COVID-19 Response Fund. The contribution supported the hospital’s efforts during the pandemic and was made in honor of his father’s recovery.

The donation also reflected Myles Turner’s connection to the area. He was born in Bedford and attended high school in nearby Euless, making the hospital and surrounding community part of his personal history.