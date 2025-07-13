Myles Turner Reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Recruitment Role as Private Conversation Over Bucks Future Emerges

If you thought NBA recruiting was just slick DMs and sneaker dinners, think again—because Giannis Antetokounmpo might’ve just pulled off a full frontcourt power move while vacationing in Greece. And no, it didn’t come with hashtags or emojis. It came with a private chat, a blockbuster trade aftermath, and Myles Turner making more sense in Milwaukee than a Tim Duncan bank shot.

Myles Turner might be the Bucks’ newest big man, but it turns out his recruitment started well before the paperwork. During a recent interview on the NBA’s Summer League broadcast—right in the middle of the Bucks vs. Cavs game—Turner let it slip that Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t just throwing down dunks; he’s out here making front-office moves. “We talked a little bit—he’s in Greece right now and I was in Hawaii, so we personally talked, but it was real short,” Turner shared, painting the picture of two stars coordinating from opposite vacation paradises. But the headline? “I do know he expressed to the front office interest in playing with me… and the interest is mutual.”

Now that’s a recruiting line even Pat Riley might tip his hat to. Turner didn’t stop there either—he practically dropped a scouting report, saying, “I see the fit as seamless—me being able to space the floor, him getting downhill and creating, and again, just being the player that he is.”

Translation? If this were NBA 2K, that pick-and-roll combo would be cheesier than a 2003 Steve Nash-Amar’e Stoudemire lob session.

So, how serious were the Bucks about backing up their franchise player’s wish list? Serious enough to drop a pipe bomb of an offseason move. They waived and stretched Damian Lillard’s $113 million contract (yes, you read that right) just to open up space for Myles Turner’s $108.9 million deal.

Turner was locked in quickly, but even he wasn’t sold until he peeped the roster. “I love how defensive-minded this team is, and it translates into how I view the game as well,” Turner explained. He’s not wrong—Milwaukee looks like it’s auditioning to be the ’04 Pistons reboot. “Everybody wants to get back and go even higher,” he said, referencing the Bucks’ recent postseason meltdowns. And shout out to Bobby Portis, who Turner mentioned with a nod of “mutual respect and a champion at that.”

Cole Anthony: The Unexpected Bonus Round

Oh, and if you thought Milwaukee was done making headlines, they just picked up Cole Anthony in what might be the sneakiest-good guard move of the summer. After being shipped to Memphis in the Desmond Bane blockbuster, Anthony was immediately bought out and is now Bucks-bound.

Sure, his stats have dropped faster than Ben Simmons’ confidence in a playoff game—going from 16.3 PPG as a sophomore to just 9.4 PPG last season—but let’s not act like the man doesn’t have buckets in him. Playing next to Giannis Antetokounmpo could be just the revival arc his career needs.

Projected Bucks starting five next season?

PG: Cole Anthony

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Myles Turner

Honestly, it looks like the Bucks hit the reload button instead of rebuild—and that’s bad news for the East.

That’s the billion-dollar question. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future has been a tabloid-worthy drama all summer. But he recently hinted at something resembling commitment during his collab with IShowSpeed: “We’ll see, probably. I love Milwaukee.” Not exactly “I’m staying forever” but definitely not “get me outta here.”

Even more telling? The Bucks are pulling out every stop, including re-signing Giannis’ older brother Thanasis—even though he tore his Achilles last summer and hasn’t exactly been a rotation guy. As Marc Stein reported, the Bucks will ink Thanasis “if their superstar indeed remains in Brewtown.”

Why? Because sometimes family ties hold more weight than championship rings.

So now the Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo in a refreshed lineup with a new co-star in Turner and a hungry point guard in Anthony. Their core is younger, faster, and deeper than it’s been since their 2021 title run.

Is it enough to convince Giannis to skip the superteam offers and keep building in Milwaukee? Maybe. But one thing’s for sure: when your franchise player’s pulling strings from 5,000 miles away, you better believe you’re all in.

Because the only thing more powerful than Giannis in transition… is Giannis with a plan.