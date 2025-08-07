Myles Turner’s Girlfriend Takes Matters Into Own Hands as Bucks Make Decision on Damian Lillard’s Legacy

Leaving Indiana was painful for Myles Turner. But the arrival in Milwaukee made for something sweet. Having just made it to the Finals, the floor spacing center saw the Bucks as a way to stay “competitive”. He could dodge the physicality of playing against Giannis Antetokounmpo, and is excited to see the team grow.

Turner sees Milwaukee as the place that could make his dreams come true. After tasting the Finals, he wants to win a championship. And it’s not just him go is feeling the rush of emotions. His girlfriend, Aysia Janelle, was present when Turner was announced as a new Bucks player. For his era to kick off, there are still a few months.

Janelle couldn’t wait. She wanted to stock up on the essentials that would be needed as they start a new chapter in life. Her excitement couldn’t be contained.

One of Janelle’s first stops was at the Bucks’ team store. She went in to purchase one thing – a Myles Turner jersey. In one of her Instagram stories, she put a heart next to his #3 jersey. The next story showcased her with a huge bag full of supplies for the season. “Gotta come prepared,” she wrote. But her stories also revealed something sad.

Right above the new Myles Turner jerseys was a full pile of Damian Lillard’s jerseys. The Bucks waived him to make space for Turner to join. Now, they want to move past that chapter as soon as possible. The Bucks offered a sale on Lillard’s #0 jersey, seemingly wanting to clean out their stock. The team is looking to move into a new era now.

But does that include Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo in or out?

Antetokounmpo’s decision whether to stay in Milwaukee has gripped everybody. Shams Charania’s latest update revealed there is no movement at all. Antetokounmpo is neither here nor there. However, within the Bucks, there is some confidence about the Greek Freak continuing his career in Wisconsin, as he has always wanted.

Notably, when Turner was presented last year, Doc Rivers spoke about the situation. For a while, the Bucks HC has been seen as a catalyst for Giannis Antetokounmpo to remain in Milwaukee. And he provided an encouraging update.

“We love Giannis, and it’s been a great relationship. We’ve had some of our young guys in Greece already playing with him. I think we had six or seven guys go down [to Greece], several coaches. So, we are communicating a lot. It’s about next year, and it’s about winning,” said Rivers.

As a roster, the Bucks haven’t made any major breakthroughs aside from Myles Turner. Frankly, they can’t. Having Antetokounmpo under contract for a few years allows them to build on their promise. But the two-time MVP is playing the best basketball of his life, and he wants it to be meaningful. This year is where it will all go down.

Right now, Giannis Antetokounmpo is undecided. There’s more than just basketball attached to the city. However, if the Bucks can’t find success this season, there’s hardly anything they can do to make things better. So the cycle will begin again. Turner does bring a lot of excitement. But can he help them have a run like the Pacers did this past season?