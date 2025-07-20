Myles Turner’s Latest Message Doesn’t Sit Well With NBA Community Amid Support From Eastern Rival

Well, Myles Turner sure knows how to break the internet—and apparently, a few Indiana hearts along the way. The man who once blocked shots like Dikembe Mutombo on espresso now seems more interested in lawn care. Yes, the Pacers’ long-time big man took to X and dropped this absolute gem: “I’ve Reached That Point In My Life Where Driving Around And Seeing Well Manicured Grass Just Really Does Something To Me… Like What Is Your Secret? 😲”

Turns out, the only grass Indiana fans are thinking about right now is the one on the Bucks’ front lawn—because that’s where Turner will be playing next season. And while Myles might be looking for lawn secrets, Pacers fans are left wondering what secret formula could’ve kept their franchise center around a little longer.

So, here’s the situation: Myles Turner, Indiana’s defensive heart and shot-blocking legend, is now officially a Milwaukee Buck. After 10 seasons of trade rumors thicker than James Harden’s offseason beard, Turner finally packed up his bags—and his green-thumb aspirations—for a four-year, $107 million deal with Milwaukee.

Let’s not sugarcoat it. This wasn’t some random shock move. Myles had been sitting on the trade block more often than Ben Simmons sits on the injury report. Jalen Brunson even said on The Roommates show: “He was on the trading block every year… for like five, six years.”

But still, fans thought he’d stick it out after Indiana’s Finals run last season. Especially after leading the Pacers in blocks all-time and playing over 700 games in navy and gold. Nope. Turner saw the Bucks waving dollar signs and championship dreams, and just like Giannis’ euro-step, he was gone.

And if that wasn’t enough to set Pacers Twitter on fire, Milwaukee decided to waive Damian Lillard—yup, nine-time All-Star Dame Time himself—to clear the books for Turner’s contract. Nothing like swapping a clutch-time assassin for a rim-protecting lawn enthusiast.

Josh Hart summed it up best: “NBA players have a small window to make the most money they can… Sometimes, you’ve gotta be a little selfish.”

And selfish he was… or strategic, depending on whether you root for Milwaukee or Indiana.

Fan Reactions: The Myles Turner Mood Swings

Let’s just say Pacers Nation reacted like they’d been posterized—and we’re talking full-on Shawn Kemp over Alton Lister levels.

“They probably realized other grass isn’t always greener.” Fans couldn’t help but crack a joke over Turner’s grass comment. Heartbreak poured all over Facebook, TikTok, and Reddit. Indiana faithful, who watched Myles grow from a skinny Texas kid into a cornerstone, now feel like they lost their franchise face and their next lawn care spokesperson. Pacers Nation even lit up the internet with a mix of tears and memes, one fan posting, “Already upset over losing Myles Turner to a rival,” while another said, “This man chose to fertilize Milwaukee’s lawn instead of ours.” Yeah… that one hurt.

But not everyone was throwing shade. Some fans played the old reliable “it’s a business” card: “Respectfully, congrats on the paycheck. It is a business after all. But I do think you f’d up. No turning back but best to you and your crew.” Look, the NBA’s been like this for years. Remember Bradley Beal’s $251 million with the Wizards? Got him a first-class ticket… to being bought out. Players chase the bag. Teams dump contracts. It’s the game within the game. And with the league’s current CBA tighter than Kawhi Leonard’s postgame quotes, most players are cashing in when they can.

Josh Hart explained it best—sometimes it’s about who values you most. And if that happens to be a title contender with a fatter paycheck? You’d probably pack up faster than Dwight Howard switching teams at the trade deadline.

Still, some fans got real philosophical: “Congrats on getting paid, Myles! Loyalty is lost these days. I mean that from both the players and teams.” They aren’t wrong. In today’s NBA, loyalty’s about as reliable as Ben Simmons’ jumper. Teams toss players when convenient. Players leave for better checks or bigger stages. It’s like Kevin Durant ditching OKC for the Warriors all over again—only this time, Turner isn’t joining a 73-9 squad… he’s just filling Brook Lopez’s shoes in Milwaukee.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 28, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) celebrates a made basket during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

And of course, we had that fan who took Myles’ lawn joke to heart: “They were loyal to their yard. You wouldn’t understand.” The metaphor game? Strong. Turner’s “manicured lawn” post became a symbol for minding your own business—and sometimes, that means growing your career elsewhere. Because hey, even in the NBA, you gotta water your own grass before someone else tramples it in the playoffs.

So, Myles Turner might’ve secured the bag, but he’s stepping right into the heart of a Central Division feud hotter than a prime Reggie Miller-MSG moment. And let’s not forget, Indiana’s still out here flexing with Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and a roster ready to wreck shop.

In the end, Myles Turner’s move to Milwaukee wasn’t just about green lawns—it was about green cash, green jerseys, and chasing a ring before Father Time sets that screen. The NBA isn’t church. It’s a business. And Turner just made one of the boldest business decisions of the offseason.

One thing’s for sure—Pacers fans won’t be manicuring their feelings anytime soon.