Myron Gardner Airs Larsa Pippen’s Dirty Laundry in Scotty Pippen Jr. Beef

Larsa Pippen was courtside to watch her son, but didn’t know she would be part of the controversy. Scotty Pippen Jr. and Myron Gardner brawled at the Kaseya Center, where security and team personnel had to step in. The league fined the two stars, but the war of words is apparently not over.

After the league fined each $35,000 for their on-court clash, Heat’s Myron Gardner uploaded an Instagram story, but the song choice caught people’s attention. There was no caption or mention of Grizzlies guard Pippen Jr., but the song was ‘Thought It Was a Drought’ from Future. The reason why this feels like a shot at Larsa Pippen is because of her relationship history with Future.

The RHOM star first attempted to divorce her Scottie Pippen in October 2016, but the couple reconciled three months later. However, rumors emerged that Larsa was seeing rapper Future and was accused of having an affair that wrecked her 19-year marriage. She even hit back at those swirling rumors of infidelity and gold digger accusations.

“Ppl are so insensitive to my life,” Larsa wrote on Instagram Stories at the time. “I’m a lover and will never say anything negative about [Scottie.] My soul isn’t built for negativity.” The mother of four denied cheating on the Bulls legend. “I’ll take a beating publicly. Ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn’t like that.”

It was in 2015 when the two were linked, but Larsa claimed that she was not living together with Scottie Pippen. Since they weren’t divorced, her relationship with Future grabbed the headlines. Speaking about it, the RHOM star said, “He gave me confidence when I was in a dark place.” Larsa addressed the speculation during a February 2021 appearance on Hollywood Unlocked. Of the seriousness of their brief relationship, Larsa said, “People made more of it than it was.”

A decade later, this is again in the spotlight thanks to Heat star Myron Gardner’s Instagram story. Before taking an alleged shot at Larsa Pippen, he took a shot at Pippen Jr. Speaking about the shuffle, he said, “It was fun, it’s just basketball, it’s part of it. I don’t know too much about Scotty. I know about Scottie Pippen Sr.”

His eventual clash with Pippen Jr. reached a point because of their previous actions. Gardner delivered a physical box-out while the two battled for a rebound. Pippen responded by pulling him away from the play. On the following possession, Pippen connected on a three-pointer in transition.

After this they pushed, had a fistfight and needed separation. Although the league did not suspend the two stars, it was Miami’s Garner who caught the most flak for his behavior.

League veterans are not a fan of Myron Gardner

According to the league’s findings, Myron Gardner initiated the sequence by making contact with Scotty Pippen Jr. from behind, which caused Pippen to fall to the floor. Pippen then approached Gardner on the next play and shoved him, sending both players toward the front row as the altercation spilled off the court. Officials assessed technical fouls to both players, and both stars were ejected.

After the game, it was the Grizzlies’ star who did not appreciate the behavior from his rival. “I thought it was kind of a cheap shot,” Pippen said, via Five Reasons Sports. “He kind of hit me when I didn’t see him, so I thought it was a soft move. I just thought he maybe needed a hug on the other end.” Two league veterans also criticized the Heat star.

Draymond Green stated, “Myron Gardner this is becoming his MO… You gotta back it up it can’t just be imma pick these fights and can’t back it up with the game” Even Washington Wizards star Trae Young stated that Gardner had it coming. “Ngl Dude from the Heat had this coming for him…” Earlier this season, Myron Gardner dissed Klay Thompson during the matchup.

It was Heat assistant coach Caron Butler who took offense to that, and he made him apologize to Thompson for disrespecting him. He may have apologised but the fiery attitude remains.