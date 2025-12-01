Naji Marshall Gives Cooper Flagg Rave Reviews, Reveals Mavericks Locker Room Dynamics and More (Exclusive)

With a giant leap and a powerful slam, Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg produced both a highlight reel and a lasting impression.

Flagg led an injury-riddled Dallas team to a 114-110 win over the LA Clippers on Saturday at Intuit Dome by eclipsing LeBron James as the youngest player ever to score at least 35 points. Flagg also threw down a two-handed dunk over LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac despite his credentials as an All-Defensive player.

“Amazing. He never fails to impress me,” Mavericks guard Naji Marshall said. “Every night, he does something crazy. A dunk like that is something small. I’m kind of used to it now.”

The Mavericks haven’t exactly been used to winning. Amid long-term injuries to Kyrie Irving (ACL) and Anthony Davis (left calf), the Mavericks have labored to a 4-15 start. Although Davis returned in Friday’s loss to the Lakers, he sat out Saturday’s game amid team-imposed restrictions on back-to-backs. While Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Dereck Lively II (foot) remain sidelined, starter P.J. Washington became a late scratch after landing on a basketball and spraining his right ankle during pre-game warmups.

That set up Flagg to have a breakout game that also included eight rebounds, three turnovers, and two assists in 38 minutes.

“I love his game. I know as he goes on, he’s just going to grow,” Marshall said. “It’s just been 20 games. So he has a lot of room to grow after that. But I feel like right now he’s playing well.”

Marshall has represented the Mavericks’ other lone bright spot. He posted 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting, eight rebounds, and three assists. He has also impressed the Mavericks with his two-way versatility and positive attitude.

“He’s playing in whatever position we’ve asked him to play,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. “And he’s playing at a high level and having another great season for us.”

Marshall spoke to EssentiallySports about his growth, managing the Mavs’ turbulent season, and why he still feels encouraged with the team’s direction.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

How did you all pull out a win against the Clippers despite having so many injuries?

Marshall: “It’s ‘next man up.’ It’s the same as the last game. It’s about playing hard and sticking to the game plan.”

How have you managed all the different things this season with the injuries, Nico Harrison’s firing and the win-loss record?

Marshall: “You just stay locked in. I’m doing my job. I’m trying not to get caught up in the hype with everything that is going on. I’m just doing my job. I wouldn’t say that it’s easy. But it’s very simple. I keep staying locked in. I just do the same things every day. It’s not easy to be consistent. But you have to be. So I just roll with it.”

What enables you to think that way?

Marshall: “It’s just for the love of the game. I want to be great. Even with the way things are going, I love the Mavs. I’m just trying to help them win. That’s what I’m here for. So it’s all behind the excitement with just doing my job.”

What do you love about being with the Mavs?

Marshall: “The coaching staff, the players, and everything. It’s a beautiful city. We have beautiful fans. I love the uniforms with the blue. I love everything.”

What have the staff and J. Kidd done for you these past few seasons?

Marshall: “He has helped my game in a tremendous way. He showed me things on and off the court with his experience as being a Hall-of-Fame point guard. The coaching staff that he surrounds himself with are also great dudes. They know the game. So learning from them has been a plus.”

What things have you learned from J Kidd?

Marshall: “I got to keep the secrets to myself. I can’t tell the secrets, bro (laugh). But he often says, ‘Boring is good.’ Being consistent might be boring. But the more consistent that you can be, the more that you can go far.”

What do you take away from his game?

Marshall: “Just the playmaker that he was. He was a real playmaker. He had a great feel for the game with how he was able to get his teammates involved. He had such a love for the game. He watched film. He studied the game. And he played the game for so long.”

Kidd praised you for how you have played multiple positions this season. What has gone into that?

Marshall: “Honestly, it’s just about playing hard. That trumps everything. It just depends on what the game gives me. Sometimes the game gives me a jumper. Sometimes the game makes somebody else wide open. So I’m going to find the extra pass. I’m sharpening my skills. I want to continue to be a better role player. That’s whatever the team needs to win.”

In the recent win against New Orleans, J. Kidd had a suspicion that you got a tech intentionally to get the team going. Is that true?

Marshall: “Yeah, for sure. It was. I’m just figuring out ways to be the best at my job. I want to do my job. So we needed a spark and I gave it to us. They found a way. They got stops and they got good shots. That led to a victory.”

You mentioned you enjoyed your teammates. What have they done for you?

Marshall: “They are amazing. They always pick us up. We have been through a lot this season. But we always help each other. We always understand the assignment of ‘next man up.’ So we’re just being encouraging. It’s been great.”

You were high on Cooper Flagg even before he played. But what jumped out to you on how he has handled his rookie season?

Marshall: “He’s an unbelievable player. He’s still very young. So I’m excited to see his growth. I’m happy to be a part of it.”

What growth did Cooper show in his 35-point game against the Clippers?

Marshall: “He’s reading the defense. Everybody is putting their best player on him and trying to take him out of the game. So him still figuring that out has been impressive. He’s a dog. He always tries his best, and he plays hard.”

What were your impressions of AD during his return?

Marshall: “AD was AD. He helped the team. He’s our best player. He was just doing him. He’s a great player, so it was great to have him back. It sucked we couldn’t get out of it with a win [against the Lakers]. But we got another one [against Denver]. Hopefully, he gets his legs more under him, and it will lead us to victory.

What were his spirits like while dealing with his injury?

Marshall: “He’s been happy. He gets to play the game. So he’s blessed. He’s able to come back, so he’s just happy.”

How have you seen Klay adapt to his bench role and manage the ups and downs of this season?

Marshall: “He’s a veteran. He has been in the league the longest out of all of us on the team. So he’s just staying poised and being the ultimate professional.”

I saw Kyrie is with the team while he’s doing his rehab. How have his spirits been?

Marshall: “He’s unbelievable. He’s excited to get back and feels blessed to be here. That’s who he is.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for EssentiallySports. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads.