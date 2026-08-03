Naji Marshall’s $52.2M Deal Faces Fan Backlash as Klay Thompson and P.J. Washington Face Uncertain Futures With the Mavs

Despite a roster logjam featuring Klay Thompson and P.J. Washington, the Dallas Mavericks extended forward Naji Marshall. The 28-year-old will stay in Dallas until the 2029-30 season and will be doubling his salary. With that, he becomes the first veteran on the roster to be locked up long-term by the new regime.

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“Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall has signed a three-year, $52.2 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania tweeted. “The fully guaranteed deal takes Marshall through the 2029-30 season in Dallas.”

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Naji Marshall was earning an average of $9 million per year on the contract he signed with Dallas in the summer of 2024, for an AAV of $17.4 million per season; that’s close to double. So far, he has started in 78 games in Dallas, and his shooting sits at 50.9% from the field. Being undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft to a two-way contract with the Pelicans, and now a $52.2 million deal. It’s a great story of determination, but the Mavericks have a roster problem that can’t be ignored.

X account ‘APHoops’ revealed, “The Dallas Mavericks now have $334.3M allocated to the forward and center positions for the next 3 years. An average of $111.4M of the $166M salary cap (~67.5%) per season.”

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Plus, they have 16 players signed to standard contracts, which they have to bring down to 15 before the start of this season. This Naji Marshall extension puts the future of other Dallas stars in doubt.

In fact, NBA analyst Jake Weinbach wrote on X: “After the Mavericks drafted Morez Johnson Jr., traded for Zaccharie Risacher and Santi Aldama, and extended Naji Marshall, PJ Washington’s future in Dallas remains uncertain.

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“The Cavaliers would be a team worth monitoring for PJ Washington with the Mavericks forward reportedly available on the trade market. Cleveland’s interest level may depend on how the rest of free agency plays out, but Washington’s two-way skill set would be a desirable fit.”

Even Klay Thompson’s elite shooting is not enough to secure his future in Dallas. He has been on many teams’ radars, including the Miami Heat. That’s why the extension news of Marshall remains under scrutiny.

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Fans are unsure of Naji Marshall’s future production

The Mavericks’ President of Basketball Operations, Masai Ujiri, praised the extension in the team’s Sunday release.

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“Naji has earned this opportunity through the way he approaches the game every day,” Ujiri said. “He is a competitive player who impacts winning in a variety of ways. His versatility, toughness and willingness to embrace every challenge make him an important part of what we’re building.”

While the president is hyping Naji Marshall’s extension, fans feel 29.1% 3PT shooting remains a noted limitation for a 6’6″ forward. So, a fan wrote:

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“$52.2 million for Naji Marshall is peak Dallas special. Overpaying a solid bench guy like he’s some two-way star while the actual stars watch the window close. Classic Mavs FO move mediocrity with a big paycheck.🤣.”

Another fan sarcastically replied, mocking the move as minimally impactful. “The kind of move that could potentially move them from a 30 win team to a 32 win team.”

Contenders usually prefer reliable 3-and-D wings or higher-upside pieces in that price range. Naji Marshall’s production may not fully justify the pay long-term.

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A fan wrote, “Paying mid role players max money while the real stars watch the books bleed. Championship window already closed.”

Naji Marshall’s last season’s numbers came in expanded minutes/starts that were partly opportunity-driven. With Cooper Flagg and a healthier or reworked frontcourt, his role is more likely mid-rotation than high-usage starter. The $17M+ is starter money for what could become solid but replaceable production.

Another netizen mocked, “I knew Dallas was not serious, but this is next level.”

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The sarcasm continued as a fan commented that the Mavericks “stopped winning” after trading Luka Doncic, clearly the lingering fan frustration over the controversial deal still remains. “Dallas Mavericks Stopped winning the day they sent out Luka 🤣.”

While Dallas sees Naji Marshall as a valuable role player, his 3-point shooting and fit on the new Mavs roster have become a point of debate.