Nashville Mayor Responds to Draymond Green’s Request After Warriors Star Faces Issues in Memphis

The idea sounded bold when it first surfaced. A rival player questioning not just a city’s facilities, but its place in the league itself. However, when Draymond Green publicly suggested moving the Memphis Grizzlies out of Memphis, the response that followed from Nashville made one thing clear. Interest does not always equal intent.

That response arrived on March 20, when Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell addressed Green’s proposal through TMZ. While the Warriors star pushed for relocation, the city he pointed to did not exactly meet him halfway.

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“I love Memphis and the Grizzlies,” O’Connell said. “They do training camps here, and we’d love to see them play a few games here, but our most recent bids have been for professional women’s teams.”

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That answer does not shut the door completely. Still, it reframes the conversation. Because while Green’s suggestion gained traction online, Nashville’s priorities remain pointed elsewhere. And that is where the story shifts from a player’s frustration to a larger reality check.

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Green’s comments did not come out of nowhere. They were tied directly to the ongoing NBA expansion conversation, where Las Vegas and Seattle are expected to join the Western Conference if approved.

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As a result, the league may need to shift an existing team to the Eastern Conference. Memphis and Minnesota have emerged as the primary candidates in that discussion. However, Green introduced a different angle entirely. Instead of just moving conferences, he questioned whether Memphis should continue as an NBA host city based on player experience.

“Do everybody a favor and move that team to Nashville,” Green said. “There’s no great hotels in Memphis. I love the people of Memphis. They are incredible. Shout out to the people of Memphis. I love them. But just from an NBA standpoint, man, there’s not a sauna or a hot tub in sight.”

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That perspective is strong. It is also not entirely isolated.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards shared a similar experience earlier this year while describing his stay in Memphis. “I be like, ‘Damn, my hotel ain’t nothin’ in Memphis.’ That s— be dirty. I walked into a Memphis hotel one time and had stains and s— on the bed.”

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Meanwhile, Green added another example from a past incident involving former teammate Andrew Bogut. “We stopped staying there because their sprinklers just went off for no reason in the room. Drenched all of Andrew Bogut’s stuff. So, we switched hotels then. It’s been an issue.”

Because of that, the conversation moves beyond a single complaint. It becomes a pattern, at least from a player perspective. Still, even Green acknowledged that conditions have improved over time. That nuance matters when evaluating whether frustration translates into real relocation pressure.

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Draymond Green reveals details on why moving the Grizzlies makes sense

While Green’s comments focused on player comfort, Nashville’s response focused on something entirely different. The city is already home to multiple major franchises, including the NFL’s Titans, the NHL’s Predators, and MLS side Nashville SC. At the same time, strong college programs like Vanderbilt, Belmont, and Tennessee State continue to anchor the local sports landscape.

Because of that, adding an NBA team is not currently at the top of the city’s agenda. O’Connell’s response reinforces that reality. His emphasis on recent bids for professional women’s teams points toward a different strategic direction, one that does not align with immediate NBA expansion or relocation efforts.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies themselves remain stable in Memphis. There has been no indication from ownership or the league that relocation is under serious consideration. That contrast matters. A player can highlight issues, and those concerns can even resonate across the league. However, relocation decisions are driven by ownership stability, market viability, and long-term planning.

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Right now, none of those signals point toward Memphis losing its team.

Imago Mar 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) brings the ball up the court during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Green’s comments have still served a purpose. They have amplified a long-standing issue around travel standards and player expectations across different NBA cities.

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At the same time, the expansion timeline adds another layer. With a Board of Governors vote approaching and a potential 2028–29 launch window for new teams, the league is already entering a phase where geography and infrastructure will be scrutinized more closely.

Because of that, conversations like this do not disappear. They evolve. Similar situations across professional sports have shown that once player comfort and market perception enter the discussion, they tend to resurface repeatedly. Not always as relocation threats, but as pressure points for improvement.

Memphis now sits in that space. A passionate fan base and stable franchise on one side. Player-driven criticism on the other. As for Nashville, the message is clear for now. Interest exists in hosting more basketball, but not at the cost of forcing a move.

And unless that stance changes, Draymond Green’s suggestion remains exactly what it is today. A strong opinion that sparked a bigger conversation, but not one that is close to becoming reality.