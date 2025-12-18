Natalia Bryant Gets Legal Protection for Mother Vanessa, 2 Sisters After Stalker Incident

It was in 2022 that Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, filed for a restraining order against Dwayne Kemp. Her alleged stalker tried to make contact with Bryant since she was 17, even entering hr USC campus facility in search. The initial restraining order instructed Kemp to stay 200 yards away from Natalia Bryant. However, that order didn’t get through well, and Bryant has filed for an extension.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to TMZ, the court agreed on Monday to extend the restraining order for five more years. The 22-year-old initially requested the extension in November, around the time the December 2022 ruling would reach its expiration. The court also agreed on new terms, including Bryant’s family members: mother Vanessa Bryant and sisters Capri and Bianka.

TMZ also found out that the reason for the additional protection was that Dwayne Kemp broke the first restraining order. He attended an event hosted by Natalia Bryant, bringing flowers for her. However, after his failure to reach her, he intended to give the flowers to Vanessa Bryant, prompting the 22-year-old to reinforce the terms of the restraining order.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the claims made by Bryant, Kemp holds a “delusion they’re in a romantic relationship”, as TMZ stated. The newest restraining order ensures greater security for Natalia Bryant as well as her entire family after his relentless attempts to get in contact with her. The court also stated that the order is extended for the foreseeable future, which could mean it will be renewed again in 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dwayne Kemp’s bizarre obsession with Natalia Bryant

Natalia Bryant had to file a civil harassment restraining order in December 2022. Dwayne Kemp had been sending her messages and pictures since 2020. Bryant even testified in court, claiming the incidents had caused her severe emotional distress. And Kemp’s actions did go that far.

One of those instances included him sending a picture of her late father, Kobe Bryant, with the suggestion of having a ‘Kobe-like’ child with her. His obsessions ran so deep that he entered the USC Campus with the intention of meeting her twice. Pictures of Kemp, with flowers roaming around the campus, supported these claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What adds to the concerns is Kemp’s affiliation with firearms. According to NBC, he has made several posts on social media, brandishing firearms while also attempting to purchase an illegal “Glock-switch” weapon. Kemp has also been arrested or convicted at least four times for misdemeanours, one incident involving a firearm.

Likewise, Natalia Bryant feared for her security after these escalated incidents. The USC staff, the Los Angeles Police Department, as well as her sorority members showed support to Bryant during her first request for the restraining order.