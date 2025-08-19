Natalia Bryant Teaches Jalen Brunson Lesson in Nike’s New Limited Launch

Legends never really leave; they echo. Kobe Bryant’s fire still burns through every dribble, every sneaker drop, and every whispered mantra courtside. The Black Mamba remains a global symbol, a rival feared, and an idol worshipped. Now, his iconic Nike line finds an unexpected torchbearer in New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. Yet, with his bold step into Bryant’s sacred sneaker legacy, the question arises. Would Natalia, Kobe’s firstborn, be convinced enough?

Brunson walks into Kobe Bryant’s world with swagger and a story. His loyalty to the Nike Kobe line stretches back to high school, where every step carried the imprint of Mamba mentality. Over the years, he laced up player-exclusive colorways that kept the legend alive on hardwood floors. Now, Nike hands him the spotlight as the face of a bold new chapter in Kobe’s sneaker journey.

On Tuesday, Nike dropped a 61-second short film titled Rings-N-Things, and it was anything but ordinary. Jalen Brunson strolls into a jewelry shop run by Big Time Tommie, ready to claim the new Nike Kobe 3 Protro Halo. But then comes the twist. Natalia Bryant appears, snatching the sneakers from his grasp with Mamba flair. “You reach, I teach,” she declares, before testing him with clutch-style questions only Kobe’s spirit could inspire. But Natalia’s final verdict? “You might be ready, but I’m still not convinced.”

Nike knows how to turn sneakers into a spectacle. This time, Kobe’s third signature basketball shoe gets the royal treatment. Natalia Bryant steps into the spotlight, Jalen Brunson adds the spark, and the stage feels bigger than ever. The buildup is electric. And yes, the latest Kobe kicks are shaping up to be unforgettable.

Jalen Brunson and Natalia Bryant bring the fire in Kobe III Protro’s promotion

The Kobe 3 Protro is stepping back into the spotlight with a legacy that demands attention. Nike teased the return with a mysterious 10-second voicemail ad for the Rings-N-Things store, sending fans buzzing. The “Halo” colorway officially drops at 10 a.m. EST on August 23 through Nike’s SNKRS app, priced at $210 in adult sizes. The timing makes it clear—this release is meant to celebrate greatness.

Kobe Bryant laced up the original Kobe 3 during his unforgettable 2007–08 MVP season, leading the Lakers to the Finals. Yet the shoe faded into the shadows when the Hyperdunk made waves at the Olympics and the Kobe 4 sparked a low-top revolution with two championships. Now, Nike revives the model with fresh energy, perfectly aligned with Kobe’s birthday on 8/23 and Kobe Day on 8/24.

Well, Kobe’s legacy keeps finding new ways to roar. With Natalia guarding the gate and Brunson carrying the flame, the Kobe 3 Protro feels more like a celebration than a sneaker drop. The timing is divine, the energy electric, and the message clear. Greatness never fades; it only reinvents itself.