National Duties Will Force Luka Doncic to Leave Los Angeles After Michael Jordan’s Brand Tour Duties

Something’s brewing in Los Angeles, and no, it’s not another celebrity espresso collab or LeBron adding a third gym to his mansion. It’s Luka Doncic, the Lakers’ shiny new franchise savior, whose calendar just got more chaotic than a TSA line on Thanksgiving weekend. Between sneakers, Slovenia, and a contract extension worth more than the GDP of a small nation, Doncic’s offseason is officially in “hold my Gatorade” mode. And trust us, you’re going to want to stick around to see where he’s headed next (spoiler: it’s not Malibu).

In case you’ve been living under a rock, or worse, still watching Shark Tank reruns thinking Mark Cuban owns the Mavericks, let’s rewind a bit. Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in February in a move that sent Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and draft picks packing. It was the kind of transaction that made NBA fans spill their coffee mid-scroll.

Since then, Luka Doncic has embraced the City of Angels, hit the gym, and recruited Marcus Smart. According to Smart, Doncic didn’t just call his agent once; he doubled back for seconds. “He reached out not once, but twice,” Smart revealed, proving that Luka’s recruitment pitch is stronger than most people’s fantasy trades.

But here’s where things start to get wonderfully complicated.

Doncic isn’t just dominating the court; he’s also got the business game on lock. His signature Jordan line is taking him on a whirlwind promotional tour called The One, which includes stops in New York (July 29), Chicago (August 1), and finally, Los Angeles (August 3). On Sunday, Doncic dropped a six-word bomb on Instagram: “NYC. Chicago. LA. See you soon.”

Six words, and yet the internet lost its collective mind. Why? Because August 2, a day before his L.A. stop, is the first day Luka Doncic becomes eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million contract extension with the Lakers. The man is quite literally touring cities with sneaker drops while hovering over the signature line of a deal that could buy you every mansion in Bel-Air twice.

Oh, and here’s the best part: the Lakers are apparently fine with whatever structure Luka prefers. Want four years? Done. Prefer a shorter three-year, $165 million deal with a player option? No problem. Want to play it out until 2026 and hit free agency for a possible $418 million monster extension? Sure, why not? At this point, Rob Pelinka would probably sign off on Doncic being paid in gold bars if that’s what it took.

“Duty calls” Luka Doncic heads to Slovenia

But just when fans start imagining a sunset-stained contract signing on the rooftop of the Crypto.com Arena, comes the plot twist. According to longtime insider Marc Stein, Luka Doncic is expected to jet off to Slovenia right after his Jordan tour. Why? National duty. Slovenia’s EuroBasket 2025 training camp starts on August 4th, and Doncic is fully committed.

“The Lakers’ Luka Doncic, I’m told, is scheduled to return soon to the United States for a long-planned Jordan Brand promotional tour,” Stein posted. “He’s expected to join Slovenia’s national team in early August to begin EuroBasket preparations.”

Translation: sign the contract, smile for the cameras, lace up the Jordans, then get on the next flight to Rogla. Slovenia will begin their training in Rogla, followed by sessions in Ljubljana, before facing Germany in a friendly on August 8. Oh, and they’re not done; they’ve got five more prep games after that, including matchups against Lithuania, Latvia, Great Britain, and Serbia.

Group D for the EuroBasket itself is no cakewalk either. Luka Doncic and Slovenia will face Poland, Iceland, France, Belgium, and Israel, with the tournament kicking off August 27 and concluding September 14, just two weeks before Lakers training camp. So, yeah, sleep might be optional for Luka this offseason.

via Imago Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

That’s the million-dollar (or $229 million) question. ESPN’s Tim McMahon noted that Doncic might wait until after EuroBasket to sign his deal, just like he did in 2021 when he inked his extension with the Mavericks two days after the Olympics ended. That tracks. Luka Doncic isn’t one to rush. He reads defenses at the speed of a chess master, why would his contract timeline be any different?

If he waits, mid-September becomes the likely window for signatures. And let’s be real: it wouldn’t be the worst move. He’ll be coming off a national campaign, the spotlight will be blazing, and if Slovenia goes deep in EuroBasket, his stock, if it’s even possible, goes up again. It’s a win-win, unless you’re the Lakers PR team trying to prep a signing ceremony backdrop without a confirmed date.

In case you’ve lost track (understandable), here’s the Luka Doncic offseason itinerary:

July 29 : NYC for Jordan Brand

August 1 : Chicago for more promo

August 2 : Eligible to sign that very large extension

August 3 : Back in Los Angeles for final tour stop

August 4 : Zooms off to Slovenia

August 8–Sept. 14 : Friendly games + full EuroBasket tournament

Mid-September : Possible extension signing

Late September : Lakers training camp begins

And remember, Luka Doncic just averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in 28 games for the Lakers, after being blindsided by the trade. If there’s one guy who can juggle sneaker tours, national pride, and $200M contract drama without breaking a sweat, it’s Luka Doncic.

Is Luka Doncic leaving L.A.? Yes… but only temporarily. Between Jordan Brand duties and Slovenia calling, the man’s summer is booked tighter than a Vegas magician on New Year’s Eve. But make no mistake, he’s still the Lakers’ long-term plan. Whether the deal gets done August 2 or mid-September, all signs point to Luka Doncic staying in purple and gold.

So go ahead, enjoy the EuroBasket games, track the tour dates, and maybe keep an eye on those Woj bombs. Just don’t blink, because Luka Doncic is moving fast, and this offseason might just be his most legendary yet.