Naz Reid Makes $125M Timberwolves Decision After Alex Rodriguez’s Championship Message

No matter what this free agency holds, one critical decision has been made for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Naz Reid has a wide open market with any team of his choosing. It was unpredictable if he would decide to stay and rebuild the Wolves with Anthony Edwards, or be the second option elsewhere. Maybe the new owner, Alex Rodriguez’s influence worked. Because Reid has reportedly come to a decision.
View this post on Instagram
This is a developing story.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Naz Reid's decision: A game-changer for the Timberwolves or a missed opportunity elsewhere?