NBA 2K26 Rating: Top 10 Snubs and Overrated Stars in Latest Release

Fans have to anxiously wait until the end of October for NBA basketball to resume. However, for the gamers, they have their favorite players at their command a month prior. On September 5, NBA 2K 26 will be released worldwide. The game has gripped millions of fans as the leading NBA game in the world.

However, like every other year, the game developers are bound to be crucified. One of the remarks is usually about player ratings. Each year, there are some players who raise eyebrows. It’s no different this season.

2K recently released its list of the top 100 players in the game. To be fair to the complaints, let’s look at 10 on each side – underrated and overrated.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Underrated NBA 2K26 Stars

This NBA season was a breakout for several stars. Additionally, it also saw some veterans return to their best. Still, some of such players aren’t getting the appreciation as you would expect. These are the 10 players who deserved a boost in their rating after last season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Draymond Green

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

There’s not much to explain here. Draymond Green is often disregarded as a top player because of his role with the Golden State Warriors. He doesn’t pop out statistically. But to have him at 81 is an injustice. Green had a resurgence. Green was back at his defensive best, averaging 1.5 steals, 1 block, and ending the season as a top three for Defensive Player of the Year. Based on his improvements from last season and his resume, Draymond Green arguably deserves to be higher than his base rating right now.

Jakob Poeltl

The small market team often gets overlooked when it comes to NBA 2K. That’s the case for Jakob Poeltl. He didn’t feature on a winning team, playing for the Toronto Raptors. But he was still one of the top centers in the league. Poeltl averaged 14.5 points and recorded 23 double-doubles. He even averaged a career-high in rebounds. For him not to crack even the top 100 players is astonishing. The Raptors have a splendid young core, yet Poeltl, a veteran, was one of their key players last season. He surely deserved a more generous upgrade from an 80 overall when 2K25 launched.

Norman Powell

Having spent the last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, Norman Powell expanded his game to make them one of the top teams in the West. He was on the cusp of being an All-Star as he put up a career-high 21.8 points per game. He does see a significant rise to 84, but it still seems to be an underwhelming number considering his impact on the Clippers.

Tyler Herro

Sticking with the Miami Heat, Herro is coming off his best individual season yet. His scoring looked polished. The Heat star also improved his playmaking, averaging a career-high 5.5 assists per game. At just 25, Tyler Herro is one of the most exciting scorers in the league. While 86 is a modest number, NBA 2K could have given his player a greater build after his breakout campaign.

Lu Dort

The Thunder ended the season on an absolute high. None of that would have happened if it weren’t for Lu Dort. OKC was a terrorizing defensive team, and Dort was leading that intensity. Add in a 41% three-point conversion, and yet one of the best two-way players is only an 81 this season, only one higher than NBA 2K25.

Kyrie Irving

An injury will keep Kyrie Irving away until January. But that’s no reason to have probably the best ball handler in the league at 90. KAI isn’t severely underrated like some of the players. However, having lasted the test of time and leading the Mavericks with his scoring prowess and character, Uncle Drew is still one of the best players in the league. He does have the 24 highest rating, but many would say he should hold a higher spot.

Trae Young

Young is just like Kyrie Irving, but might have more reasons to be higher rated in the game. Currently a 90 overall, Trae Young led the league in assists last season. His scoring did take a dip, but that was largely due to a changed dynamic within the Atlanta Hawks. Still young and hungry, the Hawks cornerstone earned himself a slightly higher rating than 90.

Evan Mobley

As per the NBA’s 2K ratings, Evan Mobley is listed at 89. Did they forget he just won Defensive Player of the Year? But there was so much more going for Mobley. His efforts on defense were instrumental in the Cavaliers being the number one seed in the East. Factor in an improved three-point shot and rebounding, and Mobley should easily be a 90 or higher.

De’Aaron Fox

After joining the Spurs during the trade deadline, a lot went wrong for the franchise. De’Aaron Fox spent a lot of time without Victor Wembanyama, curtailing his ability to play to his usual standards with a new group. But right before the trade, he was at the pinnacle, averaging close to 26 points for the Sacramento Kings. Yet, on NBA 2K26, Fox will be an 85 to start the campaign, far below his 88 on NBA 2K25.

Paolo Banchero

If you witnessed the Orlando Magic’s rise in the East, it was hard to unsee what Paolo Banchero did. Despite an injury early in the season, he finished strong, averaging 25.9 points and cementing himself as one of the best foundations in the league. Still, his rating is unchanged from the launch of NBA 2K25 last season, remaining an 89. What more does he need to do to be a 90!

Overrated NA 2K26 stars

It’s hard to say that any player in NBA 2K is overrated. As is the case, there isn’t a player with wildly inflated ratings. Still, there are some names that make you wonder, how are they better than so many other players? It’s a contentious list, but there are 10 names nonetheless.

LeBron James

It’s only right to start with the most popular basketball player on the planet. The fact that at 40 years old, LeBron James is capable of being a top player is surreal. But there were significant signs of decline, too. The King is still one of the best players in the game. However, his scoring average has never been low, barring his rookie season. To still be a 94 and technically the fourth highest player qualifies for slightly overrated. But it’s also understandable.

Kristaps Porzingis

When on the floor and healthy, there’s few who can do what Porzingis does. In 42 games, he gave the Celtics 19.5 points per game with 1.5 blocks. For that, an 85 rating is arguably right. However, when you factor in that he hasn’t played 60 games in five of his last six seasons, the new Hawks center has been blessed.

Zion Williamson

Speaking about injuries, Zion Williamson’s Pelicans career has been marred by injuries. He’s a ferocious forward who can easily dominate. Hence, an 87 rating for that ceiling is justified. But at some point, durability needs to be factored in. Williamson unfortunately meets that criteria.

Jimmy Butler

After being traded to the Golden State Warriors, Jimmy Butler made an instant impact. The Warriors began winning games, and his leadership contributed to it. However, when you look at some of the names below Butler, his rating does come as a surprise. At 35, it was the first time since 2020 that he failed to average 20 points per game. Several other players did and were on better teams.

Austin Reaves

Reaves’ story in the NBA is inspiring. He was an undrafted guard with a big chip on his shoulder. And looking at some Laker games, you could argue that Reaves has the ability to be their best player on certain nights. But as great as he is offensively, there were several complaints regarding his defensive output. Furthermore, as a third-option scorer, his 85 rating is better than some players with much higher usage.

Jalen Williams

It seems absurd to have any Oklahoma City player on this list. Williams, in particular, was stellar, including a 40-point performance in the NBA Finals. However, it seems a little too early for him to be a 90 right now. If he continues, Williams’ ceiling is much higher. But for now a rating around the same as Chet Holmgren might have been better.

Victor Wembanyama

This one is going to divide a lot of people. Victor Wembanyama is a talent the basketball world is yet to come across. He is the tallest player with the agility and shiftiness of a wing. But is he better than Kevin Durant? The Spurs ace is on his way to achieving some astronomical heights. However, it seems too early to have as one of the top 10 players in the league. Albeit in the game, Wemby is bound to be a cheat code no matter his rating.

Amen Thompson

Thompson was a magnetic force for the Houston Rockets last season. He is an explosive athlete who dominates in fast breaks. Additionally, his defensive tenacity won over Ime Udoka. But while he is prepared for a larger role this season, Amen Thompson is still a raw scorer. Until refined, an 87 rating for the Rockets forward seems a bit high, especially when looking at the players below him

Cooper Flagg

The Mavericks’ number one pick has the NBA world in a frenzy. His 30-point performance in the Summer League showcased what he is capable. But the issue is, there isn’t a sample yet. Flagg at 82 is based on that promise. But he is already higher rated than the likes of Paul George and Jaden McDaniels? At least until he proves himself, this shouldn’t be the case.

Joel Embiid

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It was hard to find a tenth player to be overrated. But it brings us back to health and durability. Joel Embiid is arguably the best center in the league. But over the past few seasons, he has struggled to remain on the floor consistently. In comparison, Karl-Anthony Towns made a powerful statement in New York in the regular season and the playoffs. Yet they have the same rating of 92. It’s a far shout, but maybe ‘The Process’ can rise to 92 once he recovers his rhythm.

Do you have any other players in mind who fit these lists? Let us know your most obvious snub and overrated player in the comments below.