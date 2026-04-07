NBA Admits Costly Mistakes in Warriors–Rockets After Stephen Curry’s Return Is Spoiled by 1-Point Loss

After being on the sidelines for 27 games, Stephen Curry had the chance to seal the win with a buzzer-beater. Some fans blamed Brandin Podziemski for his inability to help his teammates. But the NBA confirmed in their 2-Minute report that the fault lies with the official for their multiple missed calls.

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The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report was released on Monday, and it verifies what most fans knew while watching the game, but nothing can be changed. The first instance was when Rockets guard Amen Thompson should have been called for a shooting foul with 1:28 remaining on Steph Curry’s made layup. This would have given Curry the chance to tie the game at 112.

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“Thompson (HOU) jumps from A to B and initiates body contact with Curry (GSW) as he defends the shot,” the report states. During the game, Stephen Curry even raised up his arms, seemingly appealing for a whistle that never blew. Then there was the second offence, which the Houston Rockets got away with.

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With 1:11 left, Rockets center Alperen Sengun received the pass from Kevin Durant and scored a contested two-pointer, and also got the subsequent call for the free throw due to a Draymond Green foul. But the L2M revealed that it should have been a lane violation call against the Turkish center. “Sengun (HOU) fails to fully clear the lane and is in the paint for longer than three seconds,” the report added.

Meaning the Rockets had a potential three-point swing go their way as a result of not turning the ball over. Similarly, even the Golden State Warriors were on the positive end of another non-call on a lane violation. “Green (GSW) fails to fully clear the lane and is in the paint for longer than three seconds without imminently actively guarding an opponent,” the report stated.

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Even if we cancel out the 3-second non-violations on each team, then too the missed foul call on Stephen Curry was the difference maker in the one-point Warriors loss. Fans already knew this, so they are upset that it ruined another memorable moment, especially when their 4x NBA champion was back for the first time since January 30. But not everybody was blaming the officials; some had issues with the 23-year-old guard.

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Draymond Green is frustrated with Brandin Podziemski after Stephen Curry misses

The Dub Nation never gave up as the Chase Center constantly urged on their team. In fact, the Warriors, who were trailing by 14 points, went on a 15-3 run to cut the deficit to two with 2:30 remaining. It was all possible as their lead scorer, Stephen Curry, was back. The Warriors outscored Houston by 12 points in the 26 minutes Curry was on the floor and were outscored by 13 points in the 22 minutes he sat.

He had the look and was ready to hit the buzzer beater. If he had a better screen, the contested shot could have been a lot easier. Draymond Green knew it and was gesturing and asking Brandin Podziemski to set up a double-screen. But BP chose to stay on the wing, and this forced the 2x MVP to shoot over a double-team.

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Curry ended up missing the shot, and immediately after the buzzer, Green called Podziemski. He continued to gesture to Podz about the potential game-winning play. But that never transpired, so the Warriors remain winless in the last four games as they build some momentum for the Play-in games.