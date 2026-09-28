NBA All-Star Reportedly Barred From Joining Team’s Media Day Duties Amid Contract Stalemate

Even with a $200 million offer on the table, an NBA All-Star is hesitant to commit. A disappointing playoff performance and an added weight clause in the negotiations have complicated matters further. Last week, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons remained at an “impasse,” with the situation “highly up in the air and questionable.” Now, with Media Day and training camp looming, another wrinkle has emerged.

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Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that internal sources familiar with the matter still had “no clear indication” whether Duren would attend Media Day on Monday. That uncertainty did not last long…

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Stein clarified that Duren “isn’t even allowed” to participate in media activities without signing a new deal, be it a long-term agreement or even a qualifying offer. In other words, the situation isn’t simply about whether Duren wants to show up and support his teammates. That leaves him with a decision to make before Thursday.

The 22-year-old can accept Detroit’s one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer and play the 2026-27 season before entering unrestricted free agency next summer. It would give him control of his future, but it would also mean turning down a massive long-term commitment. Importantly, he would also take on the risk of injury or a down season, which could jeopardize how much money he could make.

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Meanwhile, Detroit has reportedly pushed its offer to five years and $200 million. The amount is substantial, but it hasn’t been enough to end the standoff. Duren’s camp has sought a deal that reflects his All-NBA status (five years, $287 million). But the franchise remains firm and has not moved toward the max extension.

Reports have also linked other NBA teams, including the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks, to Duren, giving the Pistons star another leverage point. But the Kings will likely require a sign-and-trade framework to make this happen, and the Pistons have shown “no interest” in pursuing that route, according to The Detroit News.

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But the same local news outlet also has a source telling them the Pistons remain “committed” to retaining Duren and “look forward” to the return.

So, aside from more money, what could be the reason Duren isn’t agreeing to put pen to paper with Detroit?

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According to reporting by The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Hunter Patterson, Detroit’s proposal includes a weight-related provision that would reportedly require Duren to step on a scale once a month throughout the year. The clause is described as an incentive, but its inclusion has clearly become a major sticking point.

The issue reportedly stems from Detroit’s second-round playoff loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. League sources said the Pistons internally viewed Duren’s weight as one factor in his postseason performance and wanted him to lose weight after the Game 7 defeat. Duren’s camp was reportedly surprised by that assessment, particularly after the season that led to his All-Star selection.

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Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 70 games as Detroit won 60 games. He produced 41 double-doubles and earned his first All-Star selection. The recognition continued in May when Jalen Duren was named to the All-NBA Third Team. The playoffs, however, told a different story…

The 22-year-old averaged 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds over Detroit’s 14 postseason games, while his shooting dropped to 51.4 percent. The Pistons ultimately fell to Cleveland in seven games in the second round. Duren’s performance also etched his name into the wrong side of the history books. He had the third-largest drop in points per game among All-Stars who played at least ten games.

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A drop in performance is clear when you look at the numbers, but it is hard to link it to his weight. Duren has been listed at 6 feet 10 inches and 250 pounds since his pre-draft process in 2022, with no reported struggle to maintain it. He has also never played fewer than 61 games in his four-year career.

Weight-related clauses aren’t new in the NBA. Zion Williamson, Boris Diaw and Glen Davis have all had agreements with incentives tied to their weight, kicking in if they weigh a certain number or less. At the same time, all of them have had documented fitness struggles, while Jalen Duren really doesn’t!

Although Duren has yet to comment on his negotiations with the Pistons, The Athletic previously reported that the player has even distanced himself from unofficial team activities over the past summer.

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For now, though, neither side has blinked.

Duren has until Thursday to decide whether to accept the qualifying offer, while Detroit continues to hold its reported $200 million proposal. Missing Media Day would not resolve the dispute, and it is only the first potential checkpoint the player will miss, with training camp scheduled to begin the following Tuesday. Detroit’s first preseason game is also coming up on October 5 against the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena.

Even though the two sides remain at odds with each other, it is hard to argue that Duren isn’t the final piece of the Pistons puzzle that includes Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson, who’ve also agreed to hefty long-term contracts.