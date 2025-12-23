NBA All-Star 2025-26: Date, Time, Venue & Format

The NBA All-Star event remains one of the season’s biggest attractions outside the postseason. With voting now open for fans with an NBA ID until January 14 at 11:59 pm ET, excitement is building. The game brings the league’s top talent together, offering a welcome break from the regular season and giving young stars a chance to share the floor with seasoned veterans.

Fans are expected to cast their vote by logging in on NBA.com or the NBA app. Interestingly, they will have a few 3-for-1 days where a single vote will be tripled. The upcoming 3-for-1 days are on December 25 and 30, and also January 1 and 14.

NBA All-Star: Know, when and where is the event?

The most anticipated NBA All-Star event is scheduled for tipoff on February 15 at 5 p.m. ET at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, which is the home to the Los Angeles Clippers.

This will be the first time the Intuit Dome will host the NBA All-Star event. However, this is the seventh time the event will come to Los Angeles for the mid-season showcase.

“The Intuit Dome promises to present a unique and innovative live basketball experience, which will be an extraordinary venue for the NBA All-Star Game in 2026,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said once the venue of the All-Star 2026 was announced.

“Thanks again to Steve Ballmer, Gillian Zucker, and the Clippers organization for their commitment to delivering a world-class showcase of the very best of our sport.”

The Intuit Dome is a fairly new venue in the NBA, opened in August 2024, and has been the home of the Clippers.

NBA All-Star: What is the format? Know the rules, format, and more

Apart from the voting, the traditional All-Star format has undergone significant changes. The East vs West exhibition, which was pretty popular, has been changed, and now two US teams and a World team will feature in the NBA All-Star. The tournament will be in a round-robin format before the championship game. There’s another major change in the upcoming event.

Unlike previous years, the ballots are positionless, allowing fans to vote for their favorite players irrespective of their positions. Earlier selections were done only by position, as two guards and three frontcourt players were allowed.

Other than some minor changes, the entire voting system and all remain the same. The NBA All-Star starters are selected through hybrid voting, which is a mixture of public discourse, media opinion, and the thoughts of the NBA Players. The fans get 50% of the voting rights, while the other 50% is shared between the Media Panel and the NBA Players (25% each).

Once the starters are done, the reserves are selected by the NBA coaches. Coaches cast their votes and typically select seven players from each conference, but there’s a catch, as they can’t select a player from their own team.