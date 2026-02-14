NBA All Star 2026 Dunk Contest: Participants, Judges & More Details

Saturday night of All-Star Weekend continues to be the pinnacle of the NBA’s midseason festivities, with the 2026 Slam Dunk Contest promising to be another enjoyable competition. By introducing four top players and implementing more stringent guidelines for attempts and props, the league is merging tradition with innovation. Get all the essential details about the upcoming Dunk Contest right here.

The 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest is set to take place at 5 PM ET on February 14th, 2026, as part of All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, held at the LA Clippers’ Intuit Dome. The Dunk Contest will close the night, after the Shooting Stars event and the 3-Point Contest.

This year’s competition features two rookies: Jase Richardson from the Orlando Magic and Carter Bryant from the San Antonio Spurs. Bryant is a 6’6″ forward selected at 14th overall in the first round, while Richardson is a 6’1″ forward selected 25th overall. Richardson is also connected to the Dunk Contest in another way; his father, Jason Richardson, won the competition in 2002 and 2003.

Apart from them, Los Angeles Lakers big man Jaxson Hayes and Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson are also participating. Notably, the absence of three-time champion Mac McClung means that for the first time since 2022, a new champion is going to be crowned.

Judging will be undertaken by a five-person panel, including former Dunk Contest champions Dominque Wilkins, Dwight Howard, Nate Robinson, and Brent Barry, with the fifth judge being decided by NBA ID votes between one of three choices: shooting coach Chris Matthews, better known as Lethal Shooter, actor and comedian Druski, or co-founder of Dude Perfect, Tyler Toney.

What are the Rules and Regulations? NBA All-Star 2026 Dunk Contest in Detail

The Dunk Contest follows a two-round format. In the first round, each participant will perform two dunks, and the two players with the highest combined score of the two dunks will move on to the final round. There, the finalists will perform two additional dunks, and the higher combined score of those two attempts will determine the champion.

Each dunk is scored between 40 to 50 by the five judges, and the official score is the average of those five scores. If there’s a tie in the first round, which affects who moves on, the judges can conduct a “Judges’ Choice” vote to decide who moves on.

When it comes to the dunks, there is a strict 90-second time limit per dunk, with a maximum of three attempts allowed. If the clock expires before a dunk is completed, the player is given one last try, and failure to complete the dunk will result in an automatic score of 40. For the purposes of the contest, an “attempt” involves controlling the basketball while airborne and moving it towards the rim, which means that prepping actions like self-lobs are allowed.

Props and help from volunteers is allowed, but must be approved in advance by the NBA’s Basketball Operations Department. Referees on site will determine if a dunk is completed, if an attempt counts, or if replay is needed. If the final round ends in a tie, there will be a One-Dunk Dunk-Off to decide the champ. If still tied, judges will vote to determine the winner.

Where to Watch the All-Star 2026 Dunk Contest: Everything You Need to Know

The Dunk Contest will air live during All-Star Saturday Night on NBC, and will be available to stream on Peacock at 5 PM ET. This marks a big change for the NBA, which went through with a new broadcasting deal starting this season to give NBC eligibility for broadcast. Fans can also digitally access the Dunk Contest through the NBA App and NBA.com if they have access to League Pass.

The spotlight and suspense of highlight reel dunks will once again center on the rim, and hopefully, the Dunk Contest can close Saturday night out right.