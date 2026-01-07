NBA All-Star Voting: LeBron James Rises as Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo Hold Top Spots

The majority of the NBA community was not receptive of the new All-Star format. But they voted anyway and turned this into an overwhelming nailbiter. As predicted, the international stars are dominating a very skewed race. Yet the USA side has the obvious frontrunners, Stephen Curry and LeBron James. The second round of votes in this revamped USA vs World format showed that ‘the King’ still holds the ability to make a late-ballot surge.

The NBA revealed the results of the second round of the All-Star voting. Even though the International Team is only a quarter of the entire format, it has the expected frontrunners.

Luka Doncic holds the top spot with over 2.2 million votes in the West and overall. Giannis Antetokounmpo falls a little short with 2 million votes but holds the top spot in the East. They’re the only players to eclipse the 2 million threshold.

Nikola Jokic, with 1.9 million votes, is second in the West and third overall. And with the current timeline rehabbing the hyperextension of his knee, he might just be cleared to play in the ASG at Intuit Dome next month.

Amid the dominance of the Europeans, LeBron James continues to defy expectations. The 41-year-old who had a late start to his 23rd season is still an All-Star favorite, bringing in over 1.05 million votes.

He’s also the last player to rake in seven figures in votes. He currently ranks eighth in the West, right above Kevin Durant who has 997,386 votes after a sudden plot twist.

LeBron James leaps ahead in All-Star voting

Last All-Star Game, LeBron James invited a lot of flak by sitting out the main event due to an injury. It was a last minute change that couldn’t be undone and no reserve was chosen to take his spot.

Considering all the speculation on his retirement, fans still want to see him in All-Star setting. Especially in the USA vs World format like reliving the 2024 Olympics. It could explain why fans are ensuring he’s an All-Star in season 23.

Before his 41st birthday, James was in the ninth spot. The second round has put him ahead in eighth, above Durant. Note that fans only vote for the All-Star starters. Considering the international squad is pretty much decided, Bron is the likely starter alongside two of his Team USA teammates.

Stephen Curry is third in the West with 1.8 million votes and Anthony Edwards is sixth with 1.2 million. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (1.55M) and Victor Wembanyama (1.32M) also hold the top starting votes.

Portland’s Deni Avdija is the real plot twist. He’s the current Free Throws leader and somehow not attracted the ‘free throw merchant’ label. The Israel-born athlete has 1.2 million votes, comfortably in the middle of the Western Conference rankings.

The East is more split with fewer players crossing the 1 million vote threshold. But the East also paints a clearer picture for the USA squad with Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Cade Cunningham, and Donovan Mitchell in the lead.

With fan voting accounting for 50% of the formula while the rest is decided by player and media panels, the final week of voting will determine who leads these three-team round-robin squads ahead of the February 15 festivities.