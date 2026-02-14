NBA All Star Week: What Is POV Mode? Everything You Need to Know About It

A few months ago, Commissioner Adam Silver laid out his vision for using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to enhance fan engagement. At the 26th NBA All-Star Technology Summit at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, we got a glimpse. The Commissioner was on stage with Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg, Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel, and viral basketball YouTube creator Jesser.

They previewed a new AI-powered technology that allows fans to watch live games from a player’s vantage point in real time. The POV Mode was already in use during the Celebrity All-Star game, which kicked off the big weekend.

What is POV Mode? How will it be used in the NBA All-Star game?

The new AI-powered technology allows fans to watch live games from a player’s vantage point. This will actually allow the fans to experience the spacing, the pace, in a manner that no one has experienced before in the NBA. Ultimately, it will also lead the fans to understand how and why a certain player actually made that decision in real-time.

It has been used in different outdoor sports, with surfers and skateboarders often using helmet-mounted cameras to record their own viewpoint. This style works because it delivers raw experiences that most people wouldn’t encounter themselves. Similarly, for the All-Star week, the players on the teams will help provide the fans with the same experience for the NBA games.

Instead of a helmet, the players will wear equipment similar to that of any sunglasses. It won’t have the regular front side with the glasses; instead, the camera will be fitted beside the ear. During the Celebrity All-Star game, we saw a glimpse when the broadcast switched from normal viewing to the POV Mode for a few seconds.

All your favorite players at the All-Star game might spot one during the weekend, bringing the fans closer to their players.

What is the user case of the POV mode?

During a live onstage demo, Jesser activated “POV mode,” enabling viewers to watch the Jan. 29 game between the Mavericks and Hornets from the on-court perspective of Flagg and Knueppel in real time.

“All right, let’s turn on POV mode,” said Jesser, and showcased the immersive angles that will be available for the fans. “So we are literally looking at what Cooper Flagg’s seeing right now. It’s literally in real time. So this is all that we’re going to be able to do in real time. I’ve watched a bunch of their games through this and they’d be stealing all of my moves.”

After joking about Flagg and Knueppel stealing his moves, the new rookies were on stage and spoke with the Commissioner. Adam Silver even asked, “As a fan, how would you want to look at a game going forward?”

“I kind of want to see it how we see it,” stated Flagg. “And looking at it through the POV like that, it’s such a real perspective of the game.” Later, Knueppel answered, “Yeah, I think it’s cool for a fan to kind of get that experience. Maybe see why a player made the decision he made. See what he was seeing on the court.”

Clearly, Silver wants to enhance fan engagement in the NBA. The teams in the league already have certain partnerships with companies that can provide these solutions. The LA Clippers revealed their CourtVision platform in partnership with Second Spectrum, and the Sacramento Kings have also been showing off their Verizon-powered VR experience.