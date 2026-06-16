NBA Analyst Caught Lying About Jaylen Brown Unfollowing Celtics Amid Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo Plans

Over a month ago, Brian Windhorst floated an idea on The Rich Eisen Show, where the ESPN insider suggested Boston’s championship window with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could rival the urgency surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo. At the time, the thought of the Celtics chasing Giannis and even entertaining the breakup of their iconic duo sounded laughable. But right now, in the middle of June, with the NBA rumor mill heating up, that analysis suddenly feels real, as links of the 2021 NBA champion to the Celtics seem to intensify.

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A player that has been discussed in any trade conversation for Antetokounmpo has been Jaylen Brown. Although he has not openly spoken about the move, his social media activity took center stage, as reports suggest Jaylen Brown had unfollowed the Boston Celtics‘ social media handles.

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“Jaylen Brown has already also unfollowed the Boston Celtics on all his social media,” Jay Williams said on ESPN’s Get Up. “So there’s a lot of stuff going on, guys.”

Sports medical expert Dr. Jesse Morse also shared updates on his X handle with screenshots. He captioned his tweet, “Jaylen Brown has removed all connections to the Boston Celtics from his social media pages. Something big happening?”

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However, both these claims were false, and Jaylen Brown still follows the team and his teammates on Instagram and even X. While this is not a major indication of anything, it still proves that he is committed to playing for the team.

Despite the recent reports, his strained relationship with the C’s front office hasn’t stopped lately. Earlier in May, JB’s mentor, NBA legend Tracy McGrady, shared crucial insights. The 2025-26 NBA season ended up as one of the best year for Brown despite the team’s early playoff exit. The 29-year-old averaged 28.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg, and 5.1 apg in 71 appearances. In Jayson Tatum’s absence, he pushed Boston to its nearly full potential. Yet, JB is reportedly a bit fed up with Boston.

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“His frustration lies deeply in the organization, and other things that we don’t have the details to,” T-Mac said on the Cousins’ podcast with Vince Carter. “There’s just been a lot of stuff that I’ve been hearing, just going on with the Boston organization with JB.”

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After they won the championship last year, it was perceived that the conversation about their fit together would end. However, that conversation around that has started again after the Celtics’ loss in the playoffs.

“It feels like the split-up is inevitable and they’re gonna force Brad Stevens’ hand,” said Williams

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Williams had also pointed out JB’s remarks after Boston’s season ended against the Philadelphia 76ers. Well, those comments could’ve triggered discontent in the front office. And therefore, the Celtics might be risking isolating Brown moving forward.

This is where the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade comes into the picture. Earlier this week, insider Bill Simmons reported that the front office has placed a bid for the Greek Freak.

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“I think they dove in, from what I heard, they made an offer in the past week,” he informed on his podcast.

But again, the question comes down to mutual interest, because for the longest time, the media and every rumor have linked Giannis with the Miami Heat.

The Celtics’ plan for Giannis Antetokounmpo

“I don’t think he’s going to be a Celtic. And that’s just from what I’m hearing. I think the Celtics are gauging what it would take to get Giannis to Boston and trying to figure out whether they want to move Jaylen Brown,” Celtics insider Gary Washburn said.

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Giannis’ $58.4M in 2026-27 fits perfectly with Jayson Tatum’s $58.46M, but the Celtics have declared their superstar untouchable. In that case, Jaylen Brown’s $57.07M feels like that space in the puzzle. However, this Antetokounmpo trade won’t be a two-team process, according to reports.

Now, the Heat are reportedly offering an interesting package for the Greek Freak. Miami has built its proposed package around a promising young trio of Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. The Heat is also ready to bolster the offer with a massive collection of future draft assets. Their package could feature first-round picks as well.

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While the Celtics would assess their chances of acquiring an athlete like Giannis Antetokounmpo, their situation with Jaylen Brown continues to turn tricky. Amidst reported social media activities and an eye for a blockbuster trade, the Cs front office is the NBA’s latest hot spot.