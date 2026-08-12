NBA Analyst Questions Steve Ballmer’s Silence Over Kawhi Leonard’s ‘Hidden Deal’ Allegations

The most revealing part of the Kawhi Leonard controversy may not be what has been alleged, but what has happened since the allegations surfaced. As questions continue to surround a reported second financial arrangement involving the star forward, one prominent NBA analyst has focused on an unusual detail: the silence from those closest to the situation.

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Brian Windhorst has now questioned why Steve Ballmer and the company allegedly connected to the arrangement have not offered a stronger response.

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“I can figure out a kickback very easily. I do not have to have, you know, FBI training or, you know, be an assistant U.S. attorney to understand the concept of a kickback,” Brian said, speaking alongside Anthony Slater on The Hoop Collective. Windy examined the allegations raised by investigative journalist Pablo Torre.

He stopped short of accusing anyone of committing a crime, but the financial structure Torre described creates “the appearance of a kickback.” However, his concern went beyond the allegation itself. Windy pointed to the response surrounding the reported Daktronics connection as particularly noteworthy.



“Daktronics did not come out with a statement on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. We’ll see what the new week brings,” he said. While the company hasn’t directly responded, the outside PR crisis manager reportedly said only that Kawhi Leonard was not under contract with Daktronics “right now.”

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This limited clarification left the core questions about any past or parallel financial ties unanswered.

That distinction matters because the controversy isn’t simply about whether Leonard currently has a deal with the company. The broader question is: Was any compensation or benefits outside the NBA’s salary-cap structure involved?

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The situation has already created complications for Kawhi Leonard’s immediate future. The Clippers and Raptors had reportedly reached an agreement in principle on a blockbuster trade involving the star. But the developments surrounding the alleged financial arrangement have put the trade on hold.

That uncertainty makes the trade considerably more complicated for the Raptors. Notably, the league has issued a warning to the Raptors regarding the repercussions a player faces.

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Brian also drew attention to a striking difference in Steve Ballers’ reaction. “Lots of haze here. The Clippers didn’t comment, but Slater, this to me is extraordinarily troubling,” he said.



A prior denial exists: when questions arose about the Clippers’ relationship with Aspiration, Ballmer publicly addressed the matter and denied the earlier allegations during an appearance on ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

This time, the response has been considerably quieter. Ballmer has not publicly addressed the newer allegations involving the reported Daktronics arrangement or any alleged hidden financial deal with Kawhi Leonard outside the salary cap.

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Unlike his earlier, direct denial of the Aspiration claims, neither Ballmer nor the Clippers organization has issued a full-throated statement rejecting the possibility of cap-circumventing benefits tied to the Daktronics reports.

The distinction is important. Silence doesn’t establish wrongdoing. However, it does leave room for more questions when a franchise faces allegations serious enough to affect the blockbuster Kawhi Leonard trade.

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The absence of a clear denial from the owner who previously spoke out only amplifies the haze Windhorst described.

“Story may change in the next 12 hours. I’m not seeing full-throated denials. This one looks a little different to me,” Windy concluded.

The league has dealt with salary-cap circumvention before. The 2000 Timberwolves scandal remains an example. The NBA punished the Wolves after discovering improperly arranged future compensation for Joe Smith. The penalties included a major fine, executive suspensions, and the loss of multiple first-round picks.

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That history explains why the current investigation carries consequences far beyond Kawhi Leonard’s contract. For now, the central issue remains unresolved. The NBA still has to determine what actually happened.